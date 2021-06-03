HPPSC Document Evaluation Schedule 2021 Released for Lecturer Post for Various Subjects @hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Document Evaluation Schedule 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the fresh date for Document Evaluation Schedule for the post of Lecturer (School-New) Political Science, Hindi and History subject in the department of Higher Education, H.P. Due to COVID-19 pandemic situation, Commission has decided to conduct the HPPSC Document Evaluation Schedule 2021 in online mode.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Lecturer post DV round can check the document evaluation schedule available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission -hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by HPPSC, remaining candidates whose scheduled evaluation for the posts of Lecturer (School New) Political Science and History was postponed, will have to upload scanned colored PDF files of their original documents for evaluation of in support of their eligibility / claim from 15-06-2021 to 20-06-2021, till 11:59 P.M. Candidates can upload their documents as per terms of conditions of Advertisement No. 22/2019 dated 10-12-2019 on the OTR Portal http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppscoafs/login.aspx.

Apart from this, candidates who have been declared qualified for the evaluation of documents to the posts of Lecturer (School New) Hindi in the department of Higher Education, H.P. also will have to upload their documents from 21-06-2021 to 26-06-2021.

Candidates qualified for document verification round should note that the detailed instructions alongwith step-by-step user guide for uploading the documents is available on the website of the Commission i.e. hppsc.hp.gov.in//hppsc. You can check the notification with the direct link given below.

