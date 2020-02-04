HPPSC Lecturer Screening Test Date 2020 Announced @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Details Schedule Here

HPPSC Lecturer Screening Test Date 2020 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Lecturer Screening Test dates on its official website. All those candidates who have applied for the HPPSC Lecturer Posts can check the exam schedule from the official website of HPPSC - hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The Screening Test for Lecturer posts for Hindi and English Language will be held on 16 February 2020. The Screening Test for History and Commerce Language will be conducted on 23 February whereas for Political Science, test will be held on 14 March 2020.

All the provisionally admitted candidates can download their e-admit card along with instructions to the candidates from the above mentioned website and to bring e-admit cards in the examination centre. Candidates will have to carry other documents also at the exam center including self attested copies of certificates pertaining to essential qualifications as mentioned in the notification.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission had released the various posts of Lecturer (School- New), Class-III on contract basis (in the Department of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh) against Advertisement No-22/2019 dated 10th December, 2019.

HPPSC Lecturer Screening Test Date 2020: Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Go to the What's New Section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link -"Regarding the various posts of Lecturer (School- New), Class-III Conduct Screening Test in February 2020" given on the Home Page.

The desired PDF will be appearing on your screen.

You can download and save the Exam Schedule for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) for latest updates regarding the Lecturer Posts.