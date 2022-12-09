HPPSC CBT Date 2022 (Out) for Physiotherapist Post at hppsc.hp.gov.in : Download Exam Schedule

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the written exam schedule for the post of Physiotherapist on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF.

HPPSC Physiotherapist CBT Schedule 2022 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the post of Physiotherapist in the Department of Health &Family Welfare on its official website. Commission will be conducting the written exam for the post of Physiotherapist in the Department of Health &Family Welfare on 23 December 2022.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Physiotherapist post can download the Computer Based Test for the post of Physiotherapist from the official website of HPPSC-http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/

However you can download the HPPSC Physiotherapist CBT Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, HPPSC will conduct the written exam for the post of Physiotherapist in the Department of Health &Family Welfare on 23 December 2022. Exam will be conducted from 02.00 PM to 04.00 PM in Computer Based Test mode.

Candidates who have to appear in the Physiotherapist in the Department of Health &Family Welfare are advised to be in touch with the official website for latest update in this regards.

All those candidates who have applied for the Physiotherapist in the Department of Health &Family Welfare post can download the HPPSC Physiotherapist CBT Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: HPPSC Physiotherapist CBT Schedule 2022