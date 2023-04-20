HPPSC Scientific Officer Answer Key 2023 Out: Download PDF, Raise Objections Till Apr 26

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the screening test answer key for the post of Scientific Officer on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download the pdf here.

HPPSC Scientific Officer Answer Key 2023 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the screening test answer key for the post of Scientific Officer (DNA) on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the screening test held on April 18, 2023 for the post of Scientific Officer can download the answer key from the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the required answer key directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: HPPSC Scientific Officer Answer Key 2023





According to the short notice released, the pdf of the required answer key for the Scientific Officer -DNA post is available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in the screening test for the above posts can download the pdf from the official website.



Process To Raise Objection: HPPSC Scientific Officer Answer Key 2023

You can raise your objections, if any, regarding the answer key after following the guidelines given on the official website.

To download the objections, regarding the answer key, you will have to download the required proforma available on the official website and send the same after providing all the credentials in person/by post/through courier within seven days i.e. upto April 26, 2023. Candidates should note that the Commission will not accept the objections sent in separate mode including email/other mode.

HPPSC Scientific Officer Answer Key 2023: Overview

Organization Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) Post Name Scientific Officer (DNA) Answer Key Out Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Closing Date for Raising Objections April 26, 2023 Official Website hppsc.hp.gov.in

Process To Download: HPPSC Scientific Officer Answer Key 2023