HPSC Exam 2021 Date Postponed for Assistant Professor, Scientist B & Other Posts, Details Here

HPSC Scientist B 2021 Exam: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has postponed the recruitment to the post of District Attorney (Group A), Assistant Professor in the subject of Zoology/Physical Education/Punjabi/Sanskrit/Chemistry/Scientist B (Group B) & Electrician Tehsildar. Candidates who applied for HPSC Exam 2021 for various posts will be able to check the new dates for the recruitment exam in due course of time.

According to the notice released by the commission, The exam dates for the aforesaid recruitment tests are postponed due to administrative reasons till further notice. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. The exam was to be held on 23 to 25 April and 2 May 2021. The new dates of the exam will be communicated on the official website.

A total of 787 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment exam for the post of Assistant Professor and Scientist B Posts. Out of which, 263 vacancies are for Scientist B and 524 are for Assistant Professor. The candidates are advised to gear up themselves for the exam and prepare themselves for the forthcoming exams.

Download HPSC Exam 2021 Date Notice

