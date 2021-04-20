Western Railway Recruitment 2021 for GDMO, CMP, Hospital Attendent and Other Posts| Walk-In
Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at wr.indianrailways.gov.in for recruitment to the Medical Practitioners and Paramedical Staff. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Western Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of GDMO, CMP GDMO, Nursing Supdt, Hospital Attendant & Others. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 22 April & 8 May 2021.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 22 April & 8 May 2021
Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- General Duty Medical Officer – 5 Posts
- CMP GDMO - 4 Posts
- Nursing Supdt (Staff Nurse) - 4 Posts
- Lab Supdt. - 1 Post
- Hospital Attendant - 4 Posts
- House Keeping Assistant – 4 Posts
Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- General Duty Medical Officer – Degree in Medicine i.e. MBBS (recognized by the Medical Council of India included in the first or second schedule or part eleven of the third schedule(other than the Licentiate qualifications to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956). Holders of educational qualifications in part II of the third schedule should also fulfil the condition stipulated in Section 13 (3) of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956; Candidates should have satisfactorily completed the Compulsory Rotatory Internship. Candidates fulfilling the above criteria alone need to apply.
- CMP GDMO - MBBS (MCI recognized); Candidates must be registered with MCI/MMC.
- Nursing Supdt (Staff Nurse) - Certificate as registered Nurse and Mid wife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and midwifery from a School of Nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. (Nursing). Candidates with experience of working in a critical unit of more than 15 beds in COVID Hospital.
- Hospital Attendant, House Keeping Assistant – Matric pass with experience of working in COVID Hospital Setup.
Download Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for Western Railway Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 8 May 2021 for Contract Medical Practitioners/ Officer Posts at Divisional Railway Hospital, Rajkot along with the documents while the interview for Medical Practitioners and Para Medical Staff Posts in Divisional Railway Hospital of Rajkot Division will be held on 22 April 2021 from 10 AM onwards. The applications may be submitted through online on e-mail chosepdrmrjt@gmail.com from 20 to 22 April 2021.