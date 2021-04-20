Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 for Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist & Other Posts, Walk-In for Paramedical Posts
Eastern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Notification is out er.indianrailways.gov.in for Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist and Lab Assistant. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Eastern Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist and Lab Assistant. Interested candidates can appear for a walk-in interview on 3 May 2021.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 3 May 2021
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Nursing Superintendent - 5 Posts
- Lab Assistant - 2 - 2 Posts
- Pharmacist - 2 Posts
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Nursing Superintendent - Certificate as Registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council (or) B.Sc. (Nursing).
- Lab Assistant - 2 - 12th (10+2) in Science plus Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) or Certificate course in Medical Lab Technology at par with a diploma in Medical Laboratory (DMLT) subject to the fulfillment of the course has been done from the institution which is recognized by a University or Technology Board of State Government/Central Government authority. The duration of the course is at least 1 year.
- Pharmacist - 10 + 2 in Science or its equivalent with diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized institution and registered as pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act 1948 or Bachelors degree in Pharmacy (B.Pharma) from a recognized University or equivalent and registered as a Pharmacist under Pharmacy Act 1948.
Download Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in interview on 3 May 2021 at 11 AM at CMS/Divisional Railway Hospital, Eastern Railway, Asansol- 713301 along with the documents.
Latest Government Jobs:
Manipur Secretariat Recruitment 2021 for Stenographer Posts, 47 Vacancies, GAD Manipur Recruitment Notification @ manipur.gov.in
Indian Army Dental Corps Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @joinindianarmy.gov.in, 37 Vacancies Notified
Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 for 3557 Office Asst, Sweeper & Other posts, 8th pass can apply
PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT, 27 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @sssb.punjab.gov.in