Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 for Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist & Other Posts, Walk-In for Paramedical Posts

Eastern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Notification is out er.indianrailways.gov.in for  Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist and Lab Assistant. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Created On: Apr 20, 2021 17:38 IST
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021
Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Eastern Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist and Lab Assistant. Interested candidates can appear for a walk-in interview on 3 May 2021.

 Important Dates:

  •  Walk-In-Interview Date: 3 May 2021

 Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  •  Nursing Superintendent - 5 Posts
  • Lab Assistant - 2 - 2 Posts
  • Pharmacist - 2 Posts

 Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  •  Nursing Superintendent - Certificate as Registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council (or) B.Sc. (Nursing).
  • Lab Assistant - 2 - 12th (10+2) in Science plus Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) or Certificate course in Medical Lab Technology at par with a diploma in Medical Laboratory (DMLT) subject to the fulfillment of the course has been done from the institution which is recognized by a University or Technology Board of State Government/Central Government authority. The duration of the course is at least 1 year.
  • Pharmacist - 10 + 2 in Science or its equivalent with diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized institution and registered as pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act 1948 or Bachelors degree in Pharmacy (B.Pharma) from a recognized University or equivalent and registered as a Pharmacist under Pharmacy Act 1948.

 Download Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in interview on 3 May 2021 at 11 AM at CMS/Divisional Railway Hospital, Eastern Railway, Asansol- 713301 along with the documents.

 Latest Government Jobs:

 Manipur Secretariat Recruitment 2021 for Stenographer Posts, 47 Vacancies, GAD Manipur Recruitment Notification @ manipur.gov.in

Indian Army Dental Corps Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @joinindianarmy.gov.in, 37 Vacancies Notified

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 for 3557 Office Asst, Sweeper & Other posts, 8th pass can apply

PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT, 27 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @sssb.punjab.gov.in

 

 
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationEastern Railway Recruitment 2021 for Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist & Other Posts, Walk-In for Paramedical Posts
Notification DateApr 20, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionMay 3, 2021
CityAsansol
StateWest Bengal
CountryIndia
Organization Eastern Railway
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Senior Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Administration
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

5 + 4 =
Post

Comments