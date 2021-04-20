Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 for Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist & Other Posts, Walk-In for Paramedical Posts

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Eastern Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist and Lab Assistant. Interested candidates can appear for a walk-in interview on 3 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 3 May 2021

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Nursing Superintendent - 5 Posts

Nursing Superintendent - 5 Posts Lab Assistant - 2 - 2 Posts

Pharmacist - 2 Posts

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Nursing Superintendent - Certificate as Registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council (or) B.Sc. (Nursing).

Lab Assistant - 2 - 12 th (10+2) in Science plus Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) or Certificate course in Medical Lab Technology at par with a diploma in Medical Laboratory (DMLT) subject to the fulfillment of the course has been done from the institution which is recognized by a University or Technology Board of State Government/Central Government authority. The duration of the course is at least 1 year.

(10+2) in Science plus Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) or Certificate course in Medical Lab Technology at par with a diploma in Medical Laboratory (DMLT) subject to the fulfillment of the course has been done from the institution which is recognized by a University or Technology Board of State Government/Central Government authority. The duration of the course is at least 1 year. Pharmacist - 10 + 2 in Science or its equivalent with diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized institution and registered as pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act 1948 or Bachelors degree in Pharmacy (B.Pharma) from a recognized University or equivalent and registered as a Pharmacist under Pharmacy Act 1948.

Download Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in interview on 3 May 2021 at 11 AM at CMS/Divisional Railway Hospital, Eastern Railway, Asansol- 713301 along with the documents.

Latest Government Jobs:

Manipur Secretariat Recruitment 2021 for Stenographer Posts, 47 Vacancies, GAD Manipur Recruitment Notification @ manipur.gov.in

Indian Army Dental Corps Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @joinindianarmy.gov.in, 37 Vacancies Notified

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 for 3557 Office Asst, Sweeper & Other posts, 8th pass can apply

PSSSB Fishery Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT, 27 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @sssb.punjab.gov.in