Manipur Secretariat Recruitment 2021 for 47 Steno Posts, GAD Manipur Recruitment Notification @manipur.gov.in

Manipur Secretariat Recruitment 2021: Manipur Secretariat has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Stenographer Grade 3 in the General Administration Department, Government of Manipur. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 21 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 21 May 2021

Manipur Secretariat Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Stenographer Grade 3 - 47 Posts

Manipur Secretariat Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should be a Graduate from a recognized University with basic knowledge of computers.

Manipur Secretariat Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 38 years and below, relaxable upto 41 years for OBC, 43 years for SC/ST. 10 years age relaxation for PWD category in each category.

Download Manipur Secretariat Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official Website

How to apply for Manipur Secretariat Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can download the application form from the website manipur.gov.in and submit the applications between 10 May to 21 May 2021 between 10 AM and 4 PM along with the required self-attested copies of certificates at Lounge of Manipur State Guest House, Sanjenthong, Imphal.

Manipur Secretariat Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

UR/OBC - Rs. 500/-

SC/ST - Rs. 300/-

PWD - No Fee

