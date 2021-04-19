DME Punjab Recruitment 2021 for 184 SR Posts, Download Application Form @ punjabmedicaleducation.org

How to apply for DME Punjab Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Directorate of Research & Medical Education, Punjab, Medical Education, Bhawan, Sector 69, Mohali latest by 7 May 2021. The application forms are available at punjabmedicaleducation.org.

What is the age limit required for DME Punjab Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must have not attained the age of 40 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for DME Punjab Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must have completed 2 years of regular service as per the guidelines of Department of Health and Family Welfare Punjab. Candidates can go through the provided hyperlink in the article for more details.

What is the last date for DME Punjab Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode on or before 7 May 2021.

How many vacancies will be released for DME Punjab Recruitment 2021?

A total of 184 vacancies of Senior Resident will be recruited.