DME Punjab Recruitment 2021 for 184 SR Posts, Download Application Form @ punjabmedicaleducation.org
DME Punjab Recruitment 2021 Notification is out at punjabmedicaleducation.org for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident in the Government Medical College, Patiala/Amritsar. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
DME Punjab Recruitment 2021: Department of Medical Education & Research (DME), Punjab has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident in the Government Medical College, Patiala/Amritsar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode on or before 7 May 2021. A total of 184 vacancies of Senior Resident will be recruited.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application form: 7 May 2021
DME Punjab Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
|
GMC Amritsar
|
93
|
GMC Patiala
|
91
DME Punjab Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have completed 2 years of regular service as per the guidelines of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Punjab.
DME Punjab Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download DME Punjab Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for DME Punjab Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Directorate of Research & Medical Education, Punjab, Medical Education, Bhawan, Sector 69, Mohali latest by 7 May 2021. The application forms are available at punjabmedicaleducation.org.
Check Latest Government Jobs:
Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 for 3557 Office Asst, Sweeper & Other posts, 8th pass can apply
Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 300 Coach Posts, Apply Online from 20 Apr
ITBP Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for GDMO & Specialist Posts, 88 Vacancies Notified|Walk-In
Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 for Account Assistance, JE & DGM Posts, Download Application Form @mahametro.org
Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 for GDMO Posts, Salary upto 75,000/-
Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2021 for Teacher Posts| Walk-In on 24 April
Vikas Bank PO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, Apply Online @vikasbank.com