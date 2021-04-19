Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

DME Punjab Recruitment 2021 for 184 SR Posts, Download Application Form @ punjabmedicaleducation.org

DME Punjab Recruitment 2021 Notification is out at punjabmedicaleducation.org for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident in the Government Medical College, Patiala/Amritsar. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

 

Created On: Apr 19, 2021 12:12 IST
DME Punjab Recruitment 2021
DME Punjab Recruitment 2021

DME Punjab Recruitment 2021: Department of Medical Education & Research (DME), Punjab has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident in the Government Medical College, Patiala/Amritsar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode on or before 7 May 2021. A total of 184 vacancies of Senior Resident will be recruited.  

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application form: 7 May 2021

DME Punjab Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

GMC Amritsar

93

GMC Patiala

91

DME Punjab Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have completed 2 years of regular service as per the guidelines of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Punjab.

DME Punjab Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download DME Punjab Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for DME Punjab Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Directorate of Research & Medical Education, Punjab, Medical Education, Bhawan, Sector 69, Mohali latest by 7 May 2021. The application forms are available at punjabmedicaleducation.org.

Check Latest Government Jobs:

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021 for 3557 Office Asst, Sweeper & Other posts, 8th pass can apply

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 300 Coach Posts, Apply Online from 20 Apr

ITBP Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for GDMO & Specialist Posts, 88 Vacancies Notified|Walk-In

Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 for Account Assistance, JE & DGM Posts, Download Application Form @mahametro.org

Southern Railway Recruitment 2021 for GDMO Posts, Salary upto 75,000/-

Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2021 for Teacher Posts| Walk-In on 24 April

Vikas Bank PO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, Apply Online @vikasbank.com

 

 

FAQ

How to apply for DME Punjab Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Directorate of Research & Medical Education, Punjab, Medical Education, Bhawan, Sector 69, Mohali latest by 7 May 2021. The application forms are available at punjabmedicaleducation.org.

What is the age limit required for DME Punjab Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must have not attained the age of 40 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for DME Punjab Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must have completed 2 years of regular service as per the guidelines of Department of Health and Family Welfare Punjab. Candidates can go through the provided hyperlink in the article for more details.

What is the last date for DME Punjab Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the offline mode on or before 7 May 2021.

How many vacancies will be released for DME Punjab Recruitment 2021?

A total of 184 vacancies of Senior Resident will be recruited.
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationDME Punjab Recruitment 2021 for 184 SR Posts, Download Application Form @ punjabmedicaleducation.org
Notification DateApr 19, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionMay 7, 2021
CityAmritsar
StatePunjab
CountryIndia
Education Qual Other Qualifications
Functional Medical
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

8 + 3 =
Post

Comments