HPSC HCS Mains Admit Card 2023 Out For HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) & Others, Download Link at hpsc.gov.in

HPSC HCS Mains Admit Card 2023 Out: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has notified the admit card download link for the post of HCS (Executive Branch) and other Allied Services on its official website-hpsc.gov.in. You can check the detailed schedule, admit card update and others here.

HPSC HCS Mains Exam Admit Card 2023 : The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the mains admit card for the post of HCS (Executive Branch) and other Allied Services on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified in the Haryana Civil Services Exam (HCS) (Executive Branch) and Other Allied Services 2022 prelims exam can download their mains hall ticket from the official website of HPSC- hpsc.gov.in.

The Commission is set to conduct the HCS (Executive Branch) and other Allied Services mains exam on August 12 and 13, 2023 across the state. You can download your admit card from the official website after providing your login credentials. However, you can download the same directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: HPSC HCS Mains Exam Admit Card 2023





You can download the mains admit card for the HCS (Executive Branch) and other Allied Services posts from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download HPSC HCS Mains Exam Admit Card 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website– hpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link "Click Here To Download Admit Card For The Posts Of HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Mains Examination - 2022 Held On 12.08.2023 &1 3.08.2023" on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. .

Step 4: Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: You will get the admit card, download and save it for future reference.

HPSC HCS Mains Exam Admit Card 2023 Exam Pattern

All those candidates who have declared qualified for the Mains Examination round for the posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) & other Allied Services - 2022 should note that the exam will be held on August 12 and 13, 2023.

According to the detailed notification released by HPSC, the exam for General Studies and Hindi (including Hindi Essay) will be conducted on August 12, 2023. Exam for General Studies will be held from 08:30 AM to 11:30 AM whereas the Hindi exam will be conducted from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM.'

Exams for the subjects English (including English Essay) will be held on August 13, 2023 from 08:30 AM to 11:30 AM. The exam for the Optional Subject will be held from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM on August 13, 2023. Please check the detailed exam schedule on the official website.

Download HPSC HCS Mains Exam Admit Card By Using Login Credential

All those candidates qualified for the mains exam round can download their admit card from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You will have to provide your credentials including application id and password to the link on the home page.