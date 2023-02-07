HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2021-23 Declared @hpsc.gov.in: Check List of Qualified Candidates 

Haryana PSC has declared the final result for the HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Exam 2021 on its official website-hpsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2021-23: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has declared the final result for the HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Exam 2021 on its official website. The Commission has uploaded the PDF of the qualified candidates against the 155 posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) and other Allied Services. All those candidates appeared in the various round of the selection process for the HCS (Ex. Br.) and other Allied Services can download the HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2023 from the official website of HPSC-hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2023 is also available here and you can download the same directly after clicking the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2023





It is noted that Commission had conducted the Main Written Examination followed

by personality Test / Viva-voce for the HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Exam 2021. Commission had conducted the personality Test / Viva-voce from 30 January to 05 February 2023. Based on the performance of candidates in the Mains/Personality Test / Viva-voce, Commission has uploaded the PDF of the finally selected candidates for the above post.

How To Download: HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2023

Go to the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) -hpsc.gov.in Visit to the Subject Section on the homepage of the official website. Now click on the link 'HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Exam 2021:HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services 2021 Final Result ' on the home page, You will get the PDF of the HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2023 in a new window. Download HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2023 and save the same for future reference.



HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2021-23: Updates

Exam Name HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Advt No. 3/2021 Total Number of Posts 155 IICS (Ex.Br.) 48 Deputy Superintendent of Police 07 Excise and Taxation Officer 14 District Fod & Supplies Controller 05 Tehsildar 04 Assistant Excise And Taxation Officer 05 Block Development & Panchavat Officer 46 Traffic Manager 03 District Food And Supply Officer 02 Assistant Employment Officer 21































