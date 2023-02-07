JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2021-23 Declared @hpsc.gov.in: Check List of Qualified Candidates 

Haryana PSC has declared the final result for the HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Exam 2021 on its official website-hpsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2021-23
HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2021-23

HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2021-23: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has declared the final result for the HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Exam 2021 on its official website. The Commission has uploaded the PDF of the  qualified candidates against the 155 posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) and other Allied Services. All those candidates appeared in the various round of the selection process for the HCS (Ex. Br.) and other Allied Services can download the HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2023 from the official website of HPSC-hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2023 is also available here and you can download the same directly after clicking the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download:  HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2023

It is noted that Commission had conducted the Main Written Examination followed
by personality Test / Viva-voce for the HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Exam 2021. Commission had conducted the personality Test / Viva-voce from 30 January to 05 February 2023. Based on the performance of candidates in the Mains/Personality Test / Viva-voce, Commission has uploaded the PDF of the finally selected candidates for the above post. 

How To Download: HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2023

  1. Go to the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) -hpsc.gov.in
  2. Visit to the Subject  Section on the homepage of the official website.
  3. Now click on the link 'HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Exam 2021:HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services 2021 Final Result ' on the home page,
  4. You will get the PDF of the HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2023 in a new window.
  5. Download HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2023 and save the same for future reference.


HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2021-23: Updates 

Exam Name  HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services 
Advt No.  3/2021
Total Number of Posts  155
IICS (Ex.Br.)  48
Deputy Superintendent of Police  07
Excise and Taxation Officer  14
District Fod & Supplies Controller  05 
Tehsildar  04
Assistant Excise And Taxation Officer  05
Block Development & Panchavat Officer 46
Traffic Manager  03
District Food And Supply Officer 02
Assistant Employment Officer  21















Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next