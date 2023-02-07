HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2021-23 Declared @hpsc.gov.in: Check List of Qualified Candidates 

HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2021-23: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has declared the final result for the HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Exam 2021 on its official website. The Commission has uploaded the PDF of the qualified candidates against the 155 posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) and other Allied Services. All those candidates appeared in the various round of the selection process for the HCS (Ex. Br.) and other Allied Services can download the HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2023 from the official website of HPSC-hpsc.gov.in.
The HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2023 is also available here and you can download the same directly after clicking the link given below.
It is noted that Commission had conducted the Main Written Examination followed
by personality Test / Viva-voce for the HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Exam 2021. Commission had conducted the personality Test / Viva-voce from 30 January to 05 February 2023. Based on the performance of candidates in the Mains/Personality Test / Viva-voce, Commission has uploaded the PDF of the finally selected candidates for the above post.
How To Download: HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2023
- Go to the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) -hpsc.gov.in
- Visit to the Subject Section on the homepage of the official website.
- Now click on the link 'HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Exam 2021:HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services 2021 Final Result ' on the home page,
- You will get the PDF of the HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2023 in a new window.
- Download HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2023 and save the same for future reference.
HPSC HCS (Ex. Br.) Final Result 2021-23: Updates
|Exam Name
|HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services
|Advt No.
|3/2021
|Total Number of Posts
|155
|IICS (Ex.Br.)
|48
|Deputy Superintendent of Police
|07
|Excise and Taxation Officer
|14
|District Fod & Supplies Controller
|05
|Tehsildar
|04
|Assistant Excise And Taxation Officer
|05
|Block Development & Panchavat Officer
|46
|Traffic Manager
|03
|District Food And Supply Officer
|02
|Assistant Employment Officer
|21