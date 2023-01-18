HPSC HCS Mains Result 2023 Out @hpsc.gov.in, Download HCS & Other Allied Services Result PDF Here

HPSC HCS Mains Result 2023: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the result of the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Mains Examination - 2021 on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the written exam for the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Mains Examination conducted on 29 October/01 November 2022 can check the list of qualified candidates which is available on the official website of HPSC-hpsc.gov.in.
Alternatively you can download the HPSC HCS Mains Result 2023 directly through the link given below.
Commission has uploaded the PDF of the result for the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Mains Examination - 2021 on its official website. Those candidates who have qualified in the mains exam will have to appear in the Viva-Voce/Personality test round as per the selection process for the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services post.
Commission will release the details schedule/venue and other updates for the Viva-Voce/Personality test in due course of time. Those candidates who have opted for the Deputy superintendent of Police post will have to appear for the Physical Measurement Test as per the selection process for the above post.
Candidates appeared in the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Mains Examination can check the result available on the official website after following the steps given below.
