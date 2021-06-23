HPSC HCS Admit Card 2021 Soon: HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Prelims 2021 Exam Date out @hpsc.gov.in

HPSC HCS Admit Card 2021 to release Soon: Check HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Prelims 2021 Exam Date and other details here.

HPSC HCS Admit Card 2021: Haryana Public Service Commission, Panchkula has released exam dates for the recruitment of HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Exam 2021. The candidates who applied and enrolled for HPSC HCS 2021 Exam can download the schedule through the official website of HPSC.i.e.hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Prelims 2021 is scheduled to be held on 22 August 2021 in two sessions at 10.00 AM & 12.00 PM & 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The admit cards for the same will be allotted in due course of time. Earlier, the exam was to held on 30 May 2021 at various exam centres.

This drive is being done to recruit 156 vacancies of HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Exam 2021. The final selection shall be based on the merit list to be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained by the candidates in the Main Written Examination and Viva-voce/ Personality Test.

HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern

HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Examination will consist of 3 successive stages.

HPSC HCS 2021 Preliminary Examination (for screening only)

It shall comprise of two papers: Total of 200 Marks (Objective/Multiple Choices)

Paper – I: General Studies: 100 Marks

Paper-II : Civil Services Aptitude Test: 100 Marks

Both the Question papers shall be of objective type (multiple choices) questions and each paper shall be of two hours duration. Both the Question papers shall be set bilingual i.e. in English and Hindi. For each wrong answer, one fourth (0.25) mark shall be deducted. The Paper-II i.e. Civil Services Aptitude Test shall be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The result of the preliminary examination shall be based on the marks obtained in Paper – 1 only, provided that the candidate has scored 33% marks in Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper-II).

Download HPSC HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Prelims 2021 Exam