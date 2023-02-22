HPSC Recruitment 2023: 112 Posts, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The HPSC has announced the HPSC Recruitment 2023 for 112 posts of Assistant District Attorney. Candidates can apply online from the official recruitment website of HPSC i.e., hpsc.gov.in.For more information on how to apply for the HPSC 2023 candidates can refer to the article below.

The application process will start from 1st March 2023 and the last date for submission of application forms is 28th March 2023. As many as 112 vacancies have been announced for the post of Assistant District Attorney Posts, and others.

The age limit to apply for HPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2023 has been specified in the official notification. Candidates aged between 21 to 42 years can apply for Assistant District Attorney post. The age limit varies for different posts for HPSC Recruitment 2023 and age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

We have shared a step-by-step process to apply for the HPSC Recruitment 2023 however, candidates who wish to get more detailed information can read the HPSC Recruitment 2023 Official Notification from the direct link given in the article below.

HPSC Recruitment 2023

The HPSC has invited applications for 112 Assistant District Attorney Posts. HPSC 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.

HPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2023 Notification 2023

HPSC Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) Posts Name Assistant District Attorney Total Vacancies 112 Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins 1st March 2023 Last Date to Apply 28th March 2023 Selection process Written Examination and Document Verification

HPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the HPSC 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under HPSC 2023. Download the official notification of HPSC Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Download PDF: HPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2023 Notification

HPSC Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

HPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2023 Notification 2023 Important Dates

HPSC 2023 Important Dates Online Application Begins 1st March 2023 Last Date to Apply 28th March 2023 Exam Date To be announced

HPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2023 Apply Online & Fees

The candidates can apply online from the official website by entering the mandatory login credentials and Filling up of balance details of the form once the online application process starts. Later the candidates will also be asked to upload the photo, signatures and other documents. The Application fee and other details have been released by the HPSC in a detailed notification.

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below.

HPSC Recruitment 2023 Click Here to Apply Online

HPSC Recruitment 2023 Details

As many as 112 vacancies have been announced for the post of Assistant District Attorney Posts, and other The number of vacancies announced for HPSC 2023 is tabulated below

HPSC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Post Number of Vacancies Assistant District Attorney 112

HPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The HPSC 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the institute on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of HPSC 2023 Eligibility.

HPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2023 Notification 2023 Age Limit:

HPSC Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

The minimum educational qualification for HPSC Recruitment 2023 has been released by the HPSC in the official notification Candidates must hold a LLB and must be practicing as an advocate as per the official notification. For detailed information regarding the HPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification candidates can refer to the official notification.

HPSC Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

The HPSC 2023 Application Fee has been specified in the detailed notification released by the HPSC. Candidates can check the Application Fee for HPSC Recruitment 2023 from the table given below.

Category Fee Male Candidates of General Category and Reserved Categories of Other States Rs 1000/- Female Candidates of General Category and Reserved Categories of Other States Rs 250/- Male and Female Candidates of SC/BA-A/BC-B/ESM Category of Haryana and EWS Rs 250/- PwD Nil

To apply for HPSC 2023 applicants must stay tuned with the official website of HPSC i.e., hpsc.gov.in.

Candidates applying for Assistant District Attorney Recruitment must note that the last date to apply for HPSC 2023 as per HPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2023 Notification is 28th March 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.