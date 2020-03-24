HPSSC 2020 Exam Date Postponed for Various Posts, Check HPSSC 2020 Revised Schedule @hpssb.hp.gov.in

HPSSC 2020 Exam Date: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the revised schedule for HPSSC Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 35 -3/ 2019. All candidates applied for the HPSSC Exam 2020 can check the revised schedule on the official website of HPSSC.i.e.hpssb.gov.in.

According to the revised schedule, the commission has postponed the recruitment exam for HPSSC HPSSSB 2020 due to coronavirus. The exams which were scheduled between 29 March to 5 April 2020 has been cancelled by the commission.

The commission will now conduct the HPSSC Various Exam 2020 from 19 April 2020 at the scheduled exam centres. All candidates can check the new dates on the official website of HPSSC. The commission will not release new admit cards to the candidates. Candidates can carry their admit cards which have been already allotted to the candidates.

According to the new schedule, the commission will conduct recruitment exam for Conductor and Junior Auditor from 19 April 2020 while HPSSC Statistical Assistant 2020 Exam will be conducted on 9 May 2020 which was earlier scheduled to be held on 29 March 2020.

HPSSC Field Assistant 2020 and Accounts Clerk Recruitment Exam 2020 has been scheduled on 10 May 2020. A total of 1109 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment process.

HPSSC HPSSSB 2020 Revised Schedule

