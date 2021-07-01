HPSSC HPSSSB JOA Result 2021 Out @hpsssb.hp.gov.in: Download Jr Office Assistant 817 Selection List for Typing Test Here

Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Board (HPSSSB) or Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the result of the exam for the post of Junior Office Assistant (JOA) on hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

HPSSC HPSSSB JOA Result 2021: Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Board (HPSSSB) or Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the result of the exam for the post of Junior Office Assistant (JOA). Candidates, who have attended in HPSSSB JOA Exam on 21 March, can download JOA IT Result from the HPSSSB official website i.e. hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

HPSSSB JOA Result Link given below. The candidates can download HPSSSB Result, directly, through the link:

A total of 107878 candidates appeared and 102114 candidates remained absent. Out of total 107878 candidates appeared, 19024 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for further selection process i.e. typing skill test.

HPSSC JOA Typing skill test of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted from 14 July to 18 September 2021 at 9:30 AM in the premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur. Candidates should bring all original Essential

Qualification related documents, 15 marks of evaluation related documents, set of self attested copies of all documents, one ID proof and copy of downloaded application Form. In case a candidate does not appear for evaluation process on the day fixed for evaluation he/she will not be considered for further selection process and no further opportunity will be given thereafter.

How to Download HPSSSB JOA Result 2021 ?