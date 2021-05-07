HPSSSB HPSSC Result 2021 OUT for Shastri Posts, Download Shastri (Post Code 813) Result @hpsssb.hp.gov.in

HPSSSB HPSSC Result 2021: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSSB) (HPSSC) has announced the result of the Written Objective Type Screening Test for the recruitment of 603 posts of Shastri. All those who appeared in the HPSSSB Shastri 2021 Exam held on 20th December 2020 can download the result through the official website of HPSSSB.i.e.hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

According to the result notice, a total of 4817 candidates appeared for the exam and 509 candidates remained absent. Out of a total of 4817, 1816 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the further selection process. The roll number wise result of HPSSSB Shastri (Post Code 813) Recruitment has been uploaded on the official website. The candidates can download HPSSSB Shastri 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of HPSSSB.i.e.hpsssb.hp.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Press Release regarding the result of written objective screening test for the post of Shastri Postcode- 813’ available in the press release notices. It will redirect you to the PDF. Enter your roll number, click on search and the result will be displayed on the screen. Download HPSSSB HPSSCShastri Result 2021 and save the PDF for future reference.

The shortlisted candidates should note that 15 marks of evaluation will be conducted w.e.f. 1/6/21 to 22/6/21 at 9:30 AM in the premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur. They are directed to bring all original Essential Qualification related documents, 15 marks of evaluation-related documents, a set of self-attested copies of all documents, one ID proof and a copy of the downloaded application form. In case a candidate unable to appear for the evaluation process on the Scheduled day for evaluation, he/she will not be considered for the further selection process and no further opportunity will be given thereafter.

Download HPSSSB HPSSC Result 2021 for Shastri Posts (Post Code 813)