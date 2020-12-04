HPSSSB TGT Arts Admit Card 2020 Update: 26137 Candidates Eligible for HPSSC TGT Arts Commission Exam, Download List @hpsssb.hp.gov.in

HPSSSB TGT Arts Admit Card 2020: Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Board (HPSSSB) or Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released a roll-number wise list of the candidates provisionally selected to appear in written Screening Tests for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Arts, on its official website i.e. hpsssb.hp.gov.in. Shortlisted Candidates can check their exam centres through the PDF link given below:

HP TGT Exam is scheduled to be held on 13 January 2020 (Sunday) in morning session i.e.from 10:00AM to 12:00 NOON. The candidates are required to report at 9 AM.

HPSSSB TGT Arts Exam Centre List

As per reports, HPSSC TGT Arts Commission Admit Card Download Link has been, also, activated on http://www.hpsssb.hp.gov.in/AdminCarddownlaod.aspx. However, there is no official information regarding this. Candidates can check HPSSC TGT Admit card Updates by login into the link, using their Aadhar Number/Application, below:

HPSSSB Login

HPSSC TGT Arts Exam Pattern

There will be 170 objective-type questions:

Subject Questions Marks Time

Subject(s) / field (s) concerned 120 85 2 hours General Knowledge including General Knowledge of Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs, Everyday Science, Logic, Social Science, General English & General Hindi of Matric standard1 50

Each question will be of ½ marks

How To Download HPSSC TGT Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to the official website of HPSSSB @hpsssb.hp.gov.in

Click on the tab ‘Roll No/Admit Card’.

A new window will open, where you need to provide their either Aadhaar Number or Application Number .

Download HPSSSB Admit Card 2020

A total of 307 vacancies are available for TGT (Arts), against post code 795, in the State