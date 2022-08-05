HPTET Admit Card 2022 (Out) @hpbose.org: Download Link Here

HPTET Admit Card 2022 is available for TGT, LT, Punjabi and Urdu Teacher on its official website at hpbose.org. Candidates can download the HPTET admit cards direct link given blow here.

HPTET Admit Card 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE) has uploaded the admit cards of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) of June 2022 for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) (Non-Medical), Language Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) (Arts), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) (Medical), Punjabi and Urdu Teachers. Those candidates who have applied for the exam can download HPTET TGT Admit Card and HPTET Language Teacher Admit Card from the official website i.e. hpbose.org or by clicking on HPTET Admit Card Link.

HPTET Admit Card 2022 Download Link

The board has scheduled the exam for the post of TGT (Arts) TET and TGT (Medical) TET on 07 August 2022 while for the post of Punjabi TET and Urdu TET the exam will be held on 13 August 2022.

How can I download HPTET Admit Card 2022 ?

At the first step, you are required to visit the official website of the board i.e. hpbose.org On the homepage, you will see a tab on the top, click on that tab ‘ TET(JUN-2022)’ Now, log in using your Application No. and Date of Birth Download HPTET June Admit Card 2022

What is HPTET Validity ?

It is to be noted that, HPTET Certificate is valid for the next 7 years from the date of issuance of the certificate.

What are HPTET Qualifying Marks ?

In order to qualify in the exam, the candidates are required to score at least 60% marks in the exam