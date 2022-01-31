HQ Madras Engineer Group Recruitment 2022 for LDC, MTS and Other Posts

HQ Madras Engineer Group Recruitment 2022 is hiring 72 LDC, MTS and Other Posts, Check Details Here.

HQ Madras Engineer Group Recruitment 2022: HQ Madras Engineer Group & Centre Bangalore has published a recruitment notification for the post of LDC, Storekeeper, Civilian Trade Instructors, Cook, Lascar, MTS, Washerman and Barber in the employment newspaper dated 29 January to 4 February 2022. Candidates can apply offline and submit their application within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

Important Date

Last Date of Offline Application - within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement

HQ Madras Engineer Group Vacancy Details

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 06

Storekeeper-Ill (SK-III) - 10

Civilian Trade Instructors (CTIs) - Regimental Surveyor (Surveyor), OEM (Operator Excavatory Machine), Driver Plant/ Driver Motor Transport, Artsn Construction, Painter and Decorator, Fitter, Artsn Wood Work - 7

Cook 04

Lascar 10

MTS

Civ Messenger - 11

Gardener - 06

Watchman - 09

Safaiwala - 02

Washerman - 05

Barber - 2

HQ Madras Engineer Group Salary:

LDC - Rs. 19900

Storekeeper-Ill (SK-III) - Rs. 19900

Civilian Trade Instructors (CTIs) - Rs. 19900

Cook - Rs. 19900

Lascar - Rs. 18000

MTS - Rs. 18000

Washerman - Rs. 18000

Barber - Rs. 18000

Eligibility Criteria for HQ Madras Engineer Group Posts

Educational Qualification:

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 12th Class pass or equivalent qualification from a recognised Board or University. Typing speed of 35 words per minute in English on computer or typing speed of 30 words per minute in Hindi on computer (35/30 words per minute correspond to 10500/ 9000 key depressions per hour on an average of 5 key depressions for each word).

Storekeeper - Knowledge of computers in MS Word. Certificate course in Store Keeping/ Store Management.

Civilian Trade Instructors (CTIs) - Matriculation or equivalent with Industrial Training Institute/National Certificate of Trade & Vocational Training Certificate in the concerned trade.

Cook - Matriculation or equivalent. Must have knowledge of Indian Cooking and proficiency in trade.

Lascar - Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognised Board.

MTS - 10th pass or equivalent from a recognised Board.

Washerman - Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognised Board. Must be able to wash Military/civilian clothes thoroughly well.

Barber - Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognised Board with proficiency in Barbers’ trade job.

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Selection Process for HQ Madras Engineer Group Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of the Written Test and Skill Test.

How to Apply for HQ Madras Engineer Group Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application alongwith all the requisite documents duly attested by a Gazetted Officer or self-attested to "The Civilian Establishment Officer, Civilian Recruitment Cell, HQ MEG & Centre, Sivan Chetty Garden Post, Bangalore – 560 042". The envelope containing application be marked on TOP as “FOR THE POST OF UNDER CIVILIAN DIRECT RECRUITMENT” and sent through Registered Post or dropped at ‘Drop Box’ kept at reception room at main gate of HQ MEG & Centre, Bangalore.