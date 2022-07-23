Indian Army HQ Northern Command Recruitment 2022: Opportunity for 10th Pass!

HQ Northern Command is hiring for Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade), Vehicle Mechanic, Cleaner and Fireman Posts. Candidates can apply offline within thirty days.

Indian Army HQ Northern Command Group C Recruitment 2022: HQ Northern Command, Indian Army, Ministry of Defence, Government of India is conducting recruitment for Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade), Vehicle Mechanic, Cleaner and Fireman Posts. The notice is issued in the employment newspaper dated 23 July to 29 July 2022.

10th passed candidates can apply offline and send their application within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement which is 22 August 2022. The selection will be done on the basis of a Written Test and a Physical Test. The qualifying marks in the written exam would be 33%.

Indian Army HQ Northern Command Group C Notification

Important Dates

Last Date of Submitting Application - within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement i.e. 22 August 2022

Indian Army HQ Northern Command Group C Vacancy Details

Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 5 Posts

Vehicle Mechanic - 1 Post

Cleaner - 1 Post

Fireman - 14 Posts

Mazdoor - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army HQ Northern Command Group C Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade) - Matriculation or equivalent. Must possess a civil driving license for heavy vehicle and have two years of experience in driving such vehicles

Vehicle Mechanic - 10th Passed and 1-year experience. Capable of reading numbers and names of tools and vehicles both in English and Hindi.

Cleaner - 10th passed or equivalent. Should be proficient in trade

Fireman - 10th passed. Must be conversant with the use and maintenance of all types of extinguishers, hose fittings and fire appliances and equipment, fire engines, trailer, pumps, foam branches and familiar with the use and maintenance, first-aid, fire fighting appliances and Trailer Fire Pump. Must know elementary principles of Fire Fighting methods employed in fighting different types of fire. Must be conversant with foot and appliance Fire Service Drills and be able to perform the task allotted to the members of fire crew. Must be physically fit and capable of performing strenuous duties and must pass the tests specified

Mazdoor - 10th passed

Age Limit:

For Mazdoor, Cleaner, Fireman,and Veh Mech

For General - 18 to 25 years

For OBC - 18 to 28 years

For SC - 18 to 30 years

For Driver Posts

For General - 18 to 27 years

For OBC - 18 to 30 years

For SC - 18 to 32 years

Selection Process for Indian Army HQ Northern Command Group C Recruitment 2022

Candidates will be called for:

Written Test - 150 Marks Physical Test - Qualifying in Nature

How to Apply for Indian Army HQ Northern Command Group C Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates fulfilling the conditions can submit their application only by registered post to ‘Commanding Officer 5171 ASC Bn (MT) PIN: 905171 C/O 56 APO’on or before 22 August 2022.