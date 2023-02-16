HRTC Recruitment 2023 For 276 Driver Posts @hrtchp.com, Check Eligibility And Application Process

HRTC has invited online applications for the 276 Driver Posts on its official website. Check HRTC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HRTC Driver Recruitment 2023 Notification: Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of 276 Drivers on a contract basis. Candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format on or before 07 March 2023 at hrtchp.com.

Candidates selected finally for Driver posts under HRTC Driver Recruitment 2023 Notification will get a monthly salary as Rs. 15360/-monthly. You can get all the details including eligibility, age limit, application process and other updates regarding the HRTC Driver Recruitment 2023 Notification in this article.

Important Date HRTC Driver Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 07 March 2023 (14 March 2023 for Scheduled Areas)

Vacancy Details HRTC Driver Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Driver-276

Eligibility Criteria HRTC Driver Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have 10th Passed from a recognized board/institution as mentioned in the notification. Candidates should have Driving Licence for HTV and sufficient experience as mentioned in the notification. Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification and other updates for the post.

HRTC Driver Recruitment 2023 Notification: Details

How To Download: HRTC Driver Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC)-hrtchp.com Go to the Latest News Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Recruitment of Drivers on contract basis in HRTC' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the HRTC Driver Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window. Download HRTC Driver Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

HRTC Driver Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Age Limit for HRTC Driver Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Candidates should have an age limit from 18-45 yrs as on 01 January 2023.

How To Apply HRTC Driver Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format and send their applications by 07 March 2023 (14 March 2023 for Scheduled Areas) with all the essential documents/testimonials to the address mentioned in notification.