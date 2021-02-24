HSSC Art and Craft Teacher Result 2021 Out @hssc.gov.in: Download Selection List, DV from 1 March

HSSC Art and Craft Teacher Result 2021: Haryana Staff Selection (HSSC) has released selection of candidates who are qualified in written exam for the post of Art & Craft Teacher (against Advt. No.06/2006, Cat. No. 22 ) Candidates can download HSSC Art and Craft Result from the official website of HSSC i.e. hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Arts & Craft Teacher Result Link given below. The candidates can download HSSC Arts Craft Merit Lust, directly, through the links below :

HSSC Arts & Craft Teacher Result Download Link

Candidates who are qualified in HSSC Art and Craft Teacher Exam will now appear for Scrutiny of Documents from 01 March 2021 to 03 March 2021 at Tau Devi Lal Stadium,Sector-3, Panchkula. They are also required bring all original documents, set of attested copies of all documents , filled Scrutiny form, one Id Proof and self attestted copy of downloaded application form . It is important to note that after the scrutiny of documents, if a candidate is found eligible it will not confer any right of interview and candidates only falling within thrice the number of vacancies shall be called for interview.

How to Download HSSC Arts & Craft Teacher Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in Click on the link - ‘ Result of Written Examination and notice to candidates for Scrutiny of Documents for the post of Art & Craft Teacher, Cat No. 22’ given under ‘Result’ Section at the right bottom of the homepage HSSC Arts & Craft Teacher Result PDF will be opened Check roll numbers of selected candidates

HSSC Arts & Craft Teacher Exam was held on 31 January 2021. HSSC Arts & Craft Teacher Answer Key were released on 03 February and objections were invited from 04 February to 06 February 2021.