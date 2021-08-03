Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

HSSC Clerk 2019 Revised Final Answer Key Released @hssc.gov.in, Check Subject Wise HSSC 2021 Answer Key PDF Here

HSSC Clerk 2019 Revised Final Answer Keys have been released at hssc.gov.in. Check Subject Wise, Category Wise Clerk 2021 Final Answer Key PDF Here.

Created On: Aug 3, 2021 14:08 IST
HSSC Clerk Revised Final Answer Key
HSSC Clerk 2019 Revised Final Answer Key: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the revised final answer keys for recruitment to the post of clerk on its website. All those who appeared in the HSSC Clerk 2019 Recruitment Exam against the advertisement number 5/2019 can check the final revised answer keys on the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Clerk 2019 Written Exam was conducted on 21, 22 and 23 September in two sessions.i.e. Morning and Evening. All those who appeared in the above exams can download HSSC Clerk 2019 Answer Key 2021 through the official website and evaluate their marks.

How and Where to check HSSC Clerk 2019 Answer Key?

  1. Visit the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in.
  2. Click on Public Notice under the e-citizen tab available on the homepage.
  3. A notification page will be opened.
  4. Click on ‘HSSC Clerk 2019 Answer Key of the respective exam’.
  5. A PDF will be opened.
  6. Candidates can download HSSC Clerk 2019 Answer Key and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download HSSC Clerk 2019 Answer Key (Evening,  23.09.2021)

Direct Link to Download HSSC Clerk 2019 Answer Key (Morning,  23.09.2021)

Direct Link to Download HSSC Clerk 2019 Answer Key (Evening,  22.09.2021)

Direct Link to Download HSSC Clerk 2019 Answer Key (Morning, 22.09.2021)

Revised/Final answer key for the post of clerk (21.09.2021)-Evening

This drive is being done to recruit 4801 vacancies of clerks. The result for the same will be released on the official website. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. The candidates can directly check Haryana Clerk Answer Key by clicking on the provided hyperlinks in this article.

