HSSC Clerk Waiting List 2019 Out @hssc.gov.in, Download 5/2018 Final Selection List PDF Here

HSSC Clerk Waiting List 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the remaining Result (waiting) for the post of Clerk , Against Advt. No. 5/2019, Cat No. 01. Candidates can download HSSC Clerk Result from HSSC official website hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Clerk Result Link for waiting candidates is given below. Candidates can check the roll number of shortlisted candidates, directly, through the link:

As per the official notice, “Incontinuation of earlier notices dated 03.09.2020 , 22.10.2020 and on the basis of Written Examination, Scrutiny of Documents and Socio-economic criteria for the post of Clerk, various Boards/Corporations and Departments , Haryana Against Advt. No.05/2019 , Category No. 01, the Commission has finalised and declared the waiting list. The result has been shown category wise and merit wise and the marks secured by the Iast selected candidate in each category have been shown in the bracket.”

How to Download HSSC Clerk Waiting List 2021 ?

Go to official website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in Click on the link - ‘ Final result remaining (Waiting) for the post of Clerk, Cat. No. 01’ given at the right corner at the bottom of the homepage Download HSSC Result PDF Check Roll Number of selected candidates

HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2021 is being to fill 4858 posts of Clerks (Group C). HSSC Clerk Exam was held from 21 to 23 September 2019 and crutiny of Documents for selected candidates was conducted from 07 January 2020 to 20 January 2020, 17 18 & 19 February 2020 & 05 to 07 August 2020. Scrutiny for Absentee candidates was held on 25 & 27 July 2020.