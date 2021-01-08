HSSC Lab Attendant Admit Card 2021 to Release Tomorrow @hssc.gov.in, Check Category 3 Call Letter Details Here
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is going to release the admit card of written exam (OMR Based) for the post of Lab Attendant on 09 January 2021 on its official website hssc.gov.in. Details Here
HSSC Lab Attendant Admit Card 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is going to release the admit card of written exam (OMR Based) for the post of Lab Attendant, against Category number 03 under advertisement number 15/09, tomorrow afternoon i.e. on 09 January 2021 on its official website hssc.gov.in.
HSSC Lab Attendant Exam is scheduled to be held on 17 January 2021 (Sunday) in Morning Session from 10:30 A.M to 12:00 Noon. Candidates are required to report before 09:30 AM.
HSSC Lab Attendant Exam Pattern
HSSC Lab Attendant Exam will be 90 marks as follow:
|
Subject
|
Weightage
|
General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi, Concerned Subject
|
75% weightage
|
History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. Of Haryana
|
25 weightage
The total marks of selection are 100 out of which 90 marks are for written test and 10 marks for socio-economic criteria and experience.
Haryana Staff Selection Commission had published the recruitment notification for the post of Lab Attendant on 07 September 2019/ Online applications were invited from interested and eligible candidates from 20 September 2019 to 09 October 2019. A total of 28 vacancies are available for the said post under category 03, against advertisement number 15/2019. Selected candidates will be paid under FPL 4.