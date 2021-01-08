HSSC Lab Attendant Admit Card 2021 to Release Tomorrow @hssc.gov.in, Check Category 3 Call Letter Details Here

HSSC Lab Attendant Admit Card 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is going to release the admit card of written exam (OMR Based) for the post of Lab Attendant, against Category number 03 under advertisement number 15/09, tomorrow afternoon i.e. on 09 January 2021 on its official website hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Lab Attendant Exam is scheduled to be held on 17 January 2021 (Sunday) in Morning Session from 10:30 A.M to 12:00 Noon. Candidates are required to report before 09:30 AM.

HSSC Lab Attendant Exam Pattern

HSSC Lab Attendant Exam will be 90 marks as follow:

Subject Weightage General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi, Concerned Subject 75% weightage History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. Of Haryana 25 weightage

The total marks of selection are 100 out of which 90 marks are for written test and 10 marks for socio-economic criteria and experience.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission had published the recruitment notification for the post of Lab Attendant on 07 September 2019/ Online applications were invited from interested and eligible candidates from 20 September 2019 to 09 October 2019. A total of 28 vacancies are available for the said post under category 03, against advertisement number 15/2019. Selected candidates will be paid under FPL 4.

HSSC Lab Attendant Exam Date Notice PDF Download