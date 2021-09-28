HSSC Male Constable Admit Card 2021 on 21 October @hssc.gov.in, Check Exam Date Here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)has released new exam date and admit card date for recruitment of Male Constable (General Duty)Posts in Haryana Police on hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Male Constable Admit Card 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)has released new exam date and admit card date for recruitment of Male Constable (General Duty)Posts in Haryana Police on hssc.gov.in. HSSC Male Constable will now be conducted on 29 to 31 October 2021 and the HSSC Male Constable Admit Cards will be uploaded on 21 October 2021 on http://adv42020.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx.

Candidates can check the exam schedule through the table below:

HSSC Constable Exam Date and Day Time 29 October 2021 (Friday) Morning Session - 10.30 A.M to 12.00 Noon, Reporting Time 08.30 A.M. (No Entry after 09.30 A.M) Evening Session- 03.00 P.M. to 04.30 P.M., Reporting time 01.00 P.M. (No Entry after 02.00 P.M.) 30 October 2021 (Saturday) 31 October 2021 (Sunday)

HSSC Constable Exam Pattern 2021

Candidates will be given 100 Multiple-choice Questions on General Studies, General Science, Current affairs, General Reasoning,Mental Aptitude, Numerical abilityAgriculture,Animal husbandry and Other relevant fields/trades etc.

10 Questions will be on Computer Knowledge.

The total marks of the exam are 80 and no marks will be deducted for wrong answer.

The language of the paper will be English and Hindi

The level of the exam is 12th class

HSSC Constable PST PMT and DV 2021

Physical Screening Test shall be conducted for the candidates who would clear in the written test. Haryana Police Constable PST will be qualifying in nature.

All candidates who have qualified the PST followed by PMT.

Those who clear the physical test shall be called for scrutiny of documents.

HSSC Constable Recruitment is being done to fill 7298 vacancies for Male Constable (General Duty) Post, Female Constable (General Duty) Post and Female Constable for HAP-DURGA-1 Post, against advertisement number 4/2020.

HSSC Female Constable Exam was held on 18 and 19 September and answer key was released on 23 September. Now, the commission will upload the HSSC Female Constable Result 2021.

HSSC Constable Exam Notice