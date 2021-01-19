HTET 2020: BSEH released Iris Biometric Candidate List for Haryana TET Level 1/2/3; Result Soon

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the Iris Biometric Candidate List for Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 exams along with the Biometric verification centre list on its official website bseh.org.in. The Iris Biometric Candidate List for HTET 2020 contains the Registration Number, Candidate's Name, Home District, Level of HTET exam, Code, Exam Centre Name and Roll Number. Candidates can download the lists from the links mentioned below. Also PDF download the list of biometric verification centres.

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2020 was conducted on 2nd January & 3rd January 2021 for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT) & Level 3 (PGT) exams. The HTET Answer Key 2020 has already been released by the board. The HTET Result 2020 is expected to release anytime on the official website haryanatet.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam should frequently visit the website to get the latest updates on the result of Haryana TET 2020 exam.

Let's now have a look at the Iris Biometric centre list and candidates list below:

IRIS Biometric Verification Centre List for HTET 2020

Download Iris Biometric Candidate List for HTET Level 1/2/3

Iris Biometric Candidate List for HTET 2020 Level 1 Iris Biometric Candidate List for HTET 2020 Level 2 Iris Biometric Candidate List for HTET 2020 Level 3

The IRIS Biometric Verification has been introduced by the BSEH this time for HTET 2020 exam to bring more transparency in the examination process and the qualification of candidates. The verification will help reduce the potential fraudulent cases.

HTET Result 2020

The HTET 2020 Result is expected to release soon @haryanatet.in for the HTET 2020 exam. Candidates will be intimated about the release of result through a short notice on the official website. Also, check latest updates here:

HTET 2020 Exam Result Updates