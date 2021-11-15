HTET 2021 Notification: Apply Online @haryanatet.in before 25 Nov, Check Exam Dates Here

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has started the online application process for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2021. Check Application Link, Important Dates, Qualification, Application Process and Fee Here

HTET 2021: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has started the online application process for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2021. Candidates interested to appear for Haryana TET 2021 can apply from 15 November to 25 November 2021 on haryanatet.in. However, the candidates can correct their application from 26 November to 28 November 2021.

Haryana TET 2021 Exam for the applications will be held on 18 and 19 December 2021.

BSEH conducts the HTET exam in three separate levels including Level I, Level II and Level III. The HTET Level 1 Exam is for Primary Teachers (PRTs) who want to teach Class I to V; HTET Level 2 is for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) for VI to VIII Class and HTET Level 3 Exam is for Post-Graduate Teachers (PGTs). below:

HTET 2021 Notification Download

HTET 2021 Online Application Link

HTET 2021 Important Dates

Event Date HTET Notification Date 2021 15 November 202 Starting date of HTET Registration & Application Process 15 November 2021 Last Date for HTET Registration 28 November 2021 Opening & Closing of window for HTET Form Correction 26 to 28 November HTET Admit Card Date 2021 Expected in December 2021 HTET Exam Date Date 2021 18 and 19 December 2021

HTET 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Level-1 (Primary Teacher- Class 1 to 5)- Senior Secondary or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2 year diploma in Elementary Education Or Senior Secondary or its equivalent with at least 45% Marks marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2 year diploma in Elementary Education. Matric with Hindi, Sanskrit or Senior Secondary/Graduation/Post Graduation with Hindi as one of the subjects. (Candidates can check the detailed notification link for more details.

Level 2 (Graduate Teacher - Class 6 to 8) - BA/B.Com/B.Sc with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education OR BA/B.Com/B.Sc with 45% Marks and B.Ed OR 10+2 with 50% Marks and 4 Year BA B.Ed/ 4 years B.Com/BA/B.Sc B.Ed Degree.

Candidates can check more details regarding the qualification in the PDF Link

How to Apply for HTET 2021 ?



Follow the given steps to fill the online application form for HTET 2021 examination:

Step 1: Go to the official website haryanatet.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Registration/Login’ link

Step 3: Now, click on "Apply Now" tab

Step 4: Read all rules & instructions & click on "Proceed"

Step 5: Register by filling the required details such as Name, DOB, Category, Gender, Email, etc

Step 6: You will get SMS intimating about Login Credentials. After which, login with the credentials provided.

Step 7: Upload scanned images of Photo & signature in JPG/ JPEG format (Photograph image should be clicked with white background & 60% face visibility & must be between 50 KB-100 KB; Signature & left thumb impression image must be between 10 KB-50 KB)

Step 8: Pay fee through Debit/Credit Card and Net Banking & Submit

Step 9: Take the print out of application form

HTET Application Fee