HTET 2021 Notification: Apply Online @haryanatet.in before 25 Nov, Check Exam Dates Here

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has started the online application process for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2021. Check Application Link, Important Dates, Qualification, Application Process and Fee Here

Created On: Nov 15, 2021 20:48 IST
HTET 2021 Notification
HTET 2021: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has started the online application process for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2021. Candidates interested to appear for Haryana TET 2021 can apply from 15 November to 25 November 2021 on haryanatet.in. However, the candidates can correct their application from 26 November to 28 November 2021.

Haryana TET 2021 Exam for the applications will be held on 18 and 19 December 2021.

BSEH conducts the HTET exam in three separate levels including Level I, Level II and Level III. The HTET Level 1 Exam is for Primary Teachers (PRTs) who want to teach Class I to V; HTET Level 2 is for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) for VI to VIII Class and HTET Level 3 Exam is for Post-Graduate Teachers (PGTs). below:

HTET 2021 Notification Download

HTET 2021 Online Application Link

HTET 2021 Important Dates

Event

 Date

HTET Notification Date 2021

15 November 202

Starting date of HTET Registration & Application Process

15 November 2021

Last Date for HTET Registration

28 November 2021

Opening & Closing of window for HTET Form Correction

26 to 28 November

HTET Admit Card Date 2021

Expected in December 2021

HTET Exam Date Date 2021

18 and 19 December 2021

HTET 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Level-1 (Primary Teacher- Class 1 to 5)- Senior Secondary or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2 year diploma in Elementary Education Or Senior Secondary or its equivalent with at least 45% Marks marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2 year diploma in Elementary Education. Matric with Hindi, Sanskrit or Senior Secondary/Graduation/Post Graduation with Hindi as one of the subjects. (Candidates can check the detailed notification link for more details.

Level 2 (Graduate Teacher - Class 6 to 8) - BA/B.Com/B.Sc with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education OR BA/B.Com/B.Sc with 45% Marks and B.Ed OR 10+2 with 50% Marks and 4 Year BA B.Ed/ 4 years B.Com/BA/B.Sc B.Ed Degree.

Candidates can check more details regarding the qualification in the PDF Link

How to Apply for HTET 2021 ?

Follow the given steps to fill the online application form for HTET 2021 examination:

Step 1: Go to the official website haryanatet.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Registration/Login’ link

Step 3: Now, click on "Apply Now" tab

Step 4: Read all rules & instructions & click on "Proceed"

Step 5: Register by filling the required details such as Name, DOB, Category, Gender, Email, etc

Step 6: You will get SMS intimating about Login Credentials. After which, login with the credentials provided.

Step 7: Upload scanned images of Photo & signature in JPG/ JPEG format (Photograph image should be clicked with white background & 60% face visibility & must be between 50 KB-100 KB; Signature & left thumb impression image must be between 10 KB-50 KB)

Step 8: Pay fee through Debit/Credit Card and Net Banking & Submit

Step 9: Take the print out of application form

HTET Application Fee

HTET 2021 Fee Structure

Category

For Paper 1

For Paper 2

For Paper 3

SC and PH candidates with Haryana Domicile

Rs. 500

Rs. 900

Rs. 1200

All Category candidates with Haryana Domicile (SC & PH)

Rs. 1000

Rs. 1800

Rs. 2400

All Category Candidates (outside Haryana)

Rs. 1000

Rs. 1800

Rs. 2400

 

