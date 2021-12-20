HTET Answer Key 2021 for PRT, TGT, PGT Posts Released @bseh.org.in, Raise Objections Till Dec 24

The Board of School Education (BSEH) has released the Answer Key for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET 2021) on its official website-haryanatet.in.Download PDF here.

HTET Answer Key 2021 Download : The Board of School Education (BSEH) has released the Answer Key for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET 2021) for the posts of PRT, TGT, PGT. All such candidates who appeared in the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET 2021) held on 18/19 December 2021 can download HTET Answer Key 2021 through the official website of Board of School Education (BSEH)-haryanatet.in.

You can download the HTET Answer Key 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: HTET Answer Key 2021

Visit the official website of Board of School Education (BSEH)-bseh.org.in. Go to the Announcement Section available on the home page. Click on the ‘Answer Key HTET Level - 1 (PRT) available on the home page. You will get the PDF of the HTET Answer Key 2021 for PRT, TGT, PGT Posts in new window. Download HTET Answer Key 2021 and save it for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the HTET Answer Key 2021 for PRT, TGT, PGT Posts also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download Answer Key HTET Level - 1 (PRT)

Direct Link to Download Answer Key HTET Level - 2 (TGT)



Direct Link to Download Answer Key HTET Level - 1 (PGT)

Direct Link to Download Answer Key HTET Level - 1 Notice





It is noted that The Board of School Education (BSEH) has conducted the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET 2021) on 18/19 December 2021 for Level 1 PRT, Level 2 TGT and Level 3 PGT.

Now BSEH has uploaded the Answer Key for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET 2021)on its official website. Candidates appeared in the exam can check their Answers with the PDF.

Candidates should note that they can raised their objections, if any regarding their answers in online mode after submitting the required fee for Rs 1000 each question. Candidates can submit their objections with required proof and facts from 20 December 2021 to 24 December 2021.