Huawei Band 4 with Plug and Charge Feature Launched in India

Huawei Band 4 which was launched in China in October 2019 has finally made its debut in India. The fitness tracker has been launched in a single color- Graphite Black in India and is priced at a budget price of Rs. 1999/-. Let’s have a look at the highlight features of the band,

Huawei Band 4 Colored Display

The new Huawei fitness band sports a 0.96-inch color display with a resolution of 80 x 160 pixels. The band shares many design similarities with the Honor’s Fitness Band 5i. The Huawei Band 4 include 5ATM water resistance, so you don’t have to worry about all those fun splash water play games.

Mi Band 4 with amazing fitness tracking features. Check Price Here.

Huawei Band 4 Fitness Tracking Modes

The Huawei Band 4 packs nine exercise modes like cycling, running, walking, rowing, and more. The band also features a24 X 7 heart rate monitor with a special optical heart rate sensor.

The fitness band includes six types of sleep disorder diagnoses with its in-built Huawei TruSleep 2.0 technology.

Huawei Band 4 Wireless Charging Feature

Just Like the Honor 5i fitness band, Huawei Band 4 can also be directly charged via any power source. This plug-and-charge system eliminates the hassle of cables or a separate charging hub. The Huawei Band 4 is packed with a 91mAh battery that claims to deliver up to nine days of battery on a single charge.

The band is compatible with devices running on iOS 9.0 or higher and Android 4.4 or later versions.

Huawei Band 4 Assistant on Your Wrist

The Huawei Band 4 will make your life easier with everything available on your fingertips. The band connects with your smartphone to notify you about incoming calls, messages, app notifications, find my phone & remote shutter option. You can customize your band choosing from the available watch faces.

Huawei Band 4 Availability

Huawei Band 4 has been priced at Rs. 1999 in India, however, its availability and sale details haven't been disclosed yet.

Noise Colorfit Pro Fitness Watch with multiple sports modes available at exclusive price. Check here!