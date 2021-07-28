HURL Recruitment 2021 for 500+ Non Executive Posts, Notification Soon @hurl.net.in

HURL Recruitment 2021: Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL), a joint venture company by Coal India Limited (CIL), NTPC Limited (NTPC) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL) and Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Limited (HFCL) has published a short notification for recruitment to the post of Operator, Technician, Lab Assistants, Accountants & Store Assistant. A total of 513 vacancies for various disciplines such as Ammonia, Urea, Off sites & Utilities, Instrumentation, Electrical, Mechanical, Store, Finance, Quality, Environment and Quality Control.
Diploma holders/Graduate with 0 to 15 years experience would be able for the posts.
Other details regarding the recruitment such as eligibility, salary, age limit, vacancy -break up selection process, application process will be available once the detailed notification is released on HURL official website.
Important Dates
- Starting Date for Submission of Online Application - to be released
- Last Date for Submission of Online Application - to be released
HURL Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 513
- Operator
- Technician
- Lab Assistants
- Accountants
- Store Assistant
Eligibility Criteria for HURL Non Executive Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
Candidates can check the details, once the notification is released
How to Apply for HURL Non Executive Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible candidates can apply within the given time frame through prescribed mode.