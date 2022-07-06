IAF Agnipath Recruitment 2022: More than 7 Lakh Application Received for Agniveer Posts

IAF Agnipath Recruitment 2022: The Indian Air Force registrations has break the record with more than seven lakhs applications under the Agnipath or Agneepath Scheme. In its recent tweet, the Air Force of India said that the number of applications is the highest compared to the previous recruitment cycle.

IAF Tweet Reads, “The online registration process conducted by #IAF towards #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme has been completed. Compared to 6,31,528 applications in the past, which was the highest in any recruitment cycle, this time 7,49,899 applications have been received."

Compared to 6,31,528 applications in the past, which was the highest in any recruitment cycle, this time 7,49,899 applications have been received.#Agniveers pic.twitter.com/pSz6OPQF2V — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 5, 2022

As per the reports, this is a one-time chance for the military aspirants who have lost two years to the COVID-19 pandemic as there was no recruitment done. Hence, The government has given a relaxation of 2 years to the candidates. Earlier, it was 21 years. Now, candidates upto 23 years of age had applied for the same.

Indian Air Force (IAF) had invited the online applications for recruitment of Agniveers on its official website i.e. The online applications was available from 24 June to 05 July 2022.

Now, all the applicants will be called to appear for the selection exam. As per the IAF Agniveer Calendar, the exam is scheduled to be held from 25 July 2022. Shortlisted candidates will be called for PSL Round on 01 December 2022 and the enrollment of the candidates will be held on 11 December 2022.