IAF Group Y Airmen Syllabus 2025: Check Subject Wise Topics and Exam Pattern Here

IAF Group Y Airmen Syllabus 2025 Overview The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the Airmen Group Y Online Test Exam Date for 2025. The exam is scheduled for 25th September 2025, as detailed in the official IAF Airmen Group Y Notification 2025. Candidates planning to appear for the Airmen Group Y (Medical Assistant) Recruitment 2025 should review the IAF Group Y Airmen Syllabus 2025 carefully. This overview will help aspirants understand the exam structure and begin focused Phase 1 preparation on time. Details Information Organization Indian Air Force Post Name Airmen Group Y – Medical Assistant Selection Process Document Verification, Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Written Exam, Adaptability Test-II, Medical Examination Subjects Covered English, Reasoning and General Awareness (RAGA) Exam Date 25th September 2025 Number of Questions 50 Marking Scheme +1 mark for each correct answer; -0.25 mark for each incorrect answer Official Website airmenselection.cdac.in

IAF Group Y Airmen Syllabus 2025 The Air Force Group Y Syllabus 2025 includes two main subjects: English and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA). Candidates need a clear understanding of the topics in both sections to do well in the exam. Below is the complete syllabus to help plan the preparation better. IAF Group Y Airmen Syllabus for English The English section checks your understanding of the language and your ability to use it correctly. Candidates will be tested on grammar, vocabulary, reading comprehension, and sentence structure. Check the table below for IAF Group Y Airmen English Syllabus: IAF Group Y Airmen Syllabus for English Paragraph Completion Antonym and synonym Grammatical Error Based Question Reading Comprehension Fillers Cloze test Tenses Adjectives Adverbs Prepositions Comprehension Grammar Subject-Verb Agreement Articles Verb Fill in the Blanks Vocabulary Tenses Adverb Error Correction Idioms & Phrases Synonyms Sentence Rearrangement Unseen Passages Antonyms Sentence Completion

IAF Group Y Airmen Syllabus for General Awareness The general awareness section checks your knowledge of the world around you. It includes current affairs, science, history, geography, and more. Candidates must stay updated on the following topics IAF Group Y Airmen Syllabus for General Awareness National and International News Government Schemes and Policies Sports Events and Achievements Political Developments Economic and Financial News Environmental Issues Awards and Honors Science and Technology Updates Important Days and Events Summits and Conferences

IAF Group Y Airmen Syllabus for Reasoning The reasoning section evaluates your ability to think logically and solve problems quickly. Candidates will need to work on various reasoning question types. Check the table below for IAF Group Y Airmen Reasoning Syllabus:

IAF Group Y Airmen Syllabus for Reasoning Analogies Similarities Differences Space visualization Problem-solving Analysis Judgment Decision making Visual memory Discrimination Observation Relationship Concepts Arithmetical reasoning Verbal and figure classification Arithmetical number series IAF Group Y Airmen Exam Pattern 2025 The IAF Group Y Airmen Exam Pattern 2025 includes three stages designed to test candidates thoroughly. There is an online written exam to check your knowledge. If candidates pass, they move on to the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) to assess your physical strength and endurance. A Medical Examination is the last stage that ensures candidates meet the required health standards. The online test has two main sections, both to be completed within 45 minutes. Candidates can check IAF Group Y Airmen Exam Pattern 2025 in the table below: