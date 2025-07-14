Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

IAF Group Y Airmen Syllabus 2025: Check Subject Wise Topics and Exam Pattern Here

The IAF Group Y Airmen Syllabus 2025 covers English, Reasoning, and General Awareness (RAGA) for the Medical Assistant Trade. The exam features 50 questions in 45 minutes with negative marking. Candidates must clear the Online Test, Physical Fitness Test, and Medical Examination. Candidates can check detailed syllabus to plan focused preparation for the Air Force recruitment process.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 14, 2025, 14:02 IST
IAF Group Y Airmen Syllabus 2025: Subject-Wise Topics and Exam Pattern
IAF Group Y Airmen Syllabus 2025: Subject-Wise Topics and Exam Pattern

IAF Group Y Airmen Syllabus 2025: The Indian Air Force has officially released the Airmen Group Y Recruitment 2025 notification. Candidates interested in applying for the Medical Assistant Trade posts can now check the complete IAF Group Y Syllabus 2025. It is available in the official notification.

The selection process includes several stages: an Online Test, Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Adaptability Test, and a Medical Examination. The Phase 1 Online Test is the first step to qualify for the further stages of the recruitment.

Candidates must carefully go through the Indian Air Force Group Y Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025 to prepare effectively. The online test is scheduled to be held on 25th September 2025. The exam duration is 45 minutes, and it includes questions from English, General Awareness, and Reasoning. 

IAF Group Y Airmen Syllabus 2025

The IAF Group Y Airmen Syllabus 2025 is essential for effective exam preparation. It guides candidates to study in a structured and focused way.

The selection process for Air Force Group Y Recruitment 2025 includes three stages: an Online Examination, a Physical Fitness Test (PFT), and a Medical Examination.

The Online Exam consists of multiple-choice questions covering English, Reasoning, and General Awareness (RAGA). These sections test candidates on basic language skills, logical reasoning ability, and knowledge of current affairs.

The exam pattern includes 50 questions to be completed in 45 minutes. Each correct answer earns 1 mark, while 0.25 marks are deducted for every wrong answer.

Candidates must understand the Air Force Group Y Syllabus 2025 to plan their preparation effectively and improve their chances of success in the recruitment process.

IAF Group Y Airmen Syllabus 2025 Overview

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the Airmen Group Y Online Test Exam Date for 2025. The exam is scheduled for 25th September 2025, as detailed in the official IAF Airmen Group Y Notification 2025.

Candidates planning to appear for the Airmen Group Y (Medical Assistant) Recruitment 2025 should review the IAF Group Y  Airmen Syllabus 2025 carefully. This overview will help aspirants understand the exam structure and begin focused Phase 1 preparation on time.

Details

Information

Organization

Indian Air Force

Post Name

Airmen Group Y – Medical Assistant

Selection Process

Document Verification, Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Written Exam, Adaptability Test-II, Medical Examination

Subjects Covered

English, Reasoning and General Awareness (RAGA)

Exam Date

25th September 2025

Number of Questions

50

Marking Scheme

+1 mark for each correct answer; -0.25 mark for each incorrect answer

Official Website

airmenselection.cdac.in

IAF Group Y Airmen Syllabus 2025

The Air Force Group Y Syllabus 2025 includes two main subjects: English and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA). Candidates need a clear understanding of the topics in both sections to do well in the exam. Below is the complete syllabus to help plan the preparation better.

IAF Group Y Airmen Syllabus for English

The English section checks your understanding of the language and your ability to use it correctly. Candidates will be tested on grammar, vocabulary, reading comprehension, and sentence structure. Check the table below for IAF Group Y Airmen English Syllabus:

IAF Group Y Airmen Syllabus for English

Paragraph Completion

Antonym and synonym

Grammatical Error Based Question

Reading Comprehension

Fillers

Cloze test

Tenses

Adjectives

Adverbs

Prepositions

Comprehension

Grammar

Subject-Verb Agreement

Articles

Verb

Fill in the Blanks

Vocabulary

Tenses

Adverb

Error Correction

Idioms & Phrases

Synonyms

Sentence Rearrangement

Unseen Passages

Antonyms

Sentence Completion

IAF Group Y Airmen Syllabus for General Awareness

The general awareness section checks your knowledge of the world around you. It includes current affairs, science, history, geography, and more. Candidates must stay updated on the following topics

IAF Group Y Airmen Syllabus for General Awareness

National and International News

Government Schemes and Policies

Sports Events and Achievements

Political Developments

Economic and Financial News

Environmental Issues

Awards and Honors

Science and Technology Updates

Important Days and Events

Summits and Conferences

Also Check:

IAF Group Y Airmen Eligibility Criteria 2025

IAF Group Y Airmen Syllabus for Reasoning 

The reasoning section evaluates your ability to think logically and solve problems quickly. Candidates will need to work on various reasoning question types. Check the table below for IAF Group Y Airmen Reasoning Syllabus:

IAF Group Y Airmen Syllabus for Reasoning

Analogies

Similarities

Differences

Space visualization

Problem-solving

Analysis

Judgment

Decision making

Visual memory

Discrimination

Observation

Relationship

Concepts

Arithmetical reasoning

Verbal and figure classification

Arithmetical number series

IAF Group Y Airmen Exam Pattern 2025

The IAF Group Y Airmen Exam Pattern 2025 includes three stages designed to test candidates thoroughly. There is an online written exam to check your knowledge. If candidates pass, they move on to the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) to assess your physical strength and endurance. A Medical Examination is the last stage that ensures candidates meet the required health standards. 

The online test has two main sections, both to be completed within 45 minutes. Candidates can check IAF Group Y Airmen Exam Pattern 2025 in the table below:

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

English

20

20

Reasoning and General Awareness (RAGA)

30

30

Total

50

50

Candidates need to prepare well in English and RAGA to clear this stage and progress in the selection process.


Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News