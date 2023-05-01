IAF Vayu Recruitment 2023: Apply for Agniveer Sports Quota Posts at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

IAF Vayu Recruitment 2023: Indian Air Force (IAF) published a notification for the recruitment of sports person. Online application are invited from unmarried Indian male candidates for Recruitment Trials of Outstanding Sportsmen from 17 May 2023 to 19 May 2023 to join the IAF as an AGNIVEERVAYU (Sports) in the sports disciplines.

Eligibility Criteria for IAF Vayu Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

Science Subjects - Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.OR Passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile / Computer Science / Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course).OR Passed Two years Vocational course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Mathematics from State Education Boards / Councils which are listed in COBSE with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course (or in Intermediate / Matriculation, if English is not a subject in vocational course).

Other than Science Subjects - Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any stream/subjects approved by Central / State Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR Passed two years vocational course from Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course (or in Intermediate / Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course)

How to Apply for IAF Vayu Recruitment 2023 ?

A printout of the application form is to be taken on A4 size paper only as per the prescribed format given at the end of the advertisement. Non-standard application forms will be rejected. (b) The application form completed in all respects (signature, left hand thumb impression, affixing photograph as mentioned in para 18 (a) of the advertisement) along with Educational and Sports Achievement documents are to be scanned and attached as one single pdf file which is to be sent on the official e-mail ID – bluesports.rec@iaf.nic.in as one single mail only (maximum size of pdf file should not exceed 20MB). (c) Repetition of mail from individual’s e-mail ID or re-submission of same documents through different e-mail ID’s is liable to be rejected. (d) The candidates called to appear in the selection trials are to bring all the documents mentioned in para 18 with them.