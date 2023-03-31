IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download PDF

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2023 OUT: IB has released the Answer Key for Security Assistant and Multi Tasking Staff Tier1 exam conducted on 23 and 24 March 2023. Candidates can check details here like how to view and download answer keys.

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2023 Out: The Intelligence Bureau has released the Provisional Answer Key for the Security Assistant and Multi Tasking Staff Tier 1 exam conducted on 23 and 24 March 2023. Candidates who appeared in the IB SA MTS Exam 2023 can check the Answer key from the official link. The Answer Key has been released for the Tier 1 exam. Given below are the steps to check the IB SA MTS 2023 Answer Key easily.

Steps to Check and Download IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2023 PDF

Step 1: Visit the candidate login link of IB.

Step 2: Login via User Id and Password.

Step 3: Download the answer key and check for answers.

Step 4: Match your answers with the key.

Direct Link to Download IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2023

Candidates can also download the answer key from the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download IB Security Assistant Answer key 2023

Candidates are advised to carefully calculate their marks from the answer key. Details regarding how to raise objections from the answer key shall be provided in due course of time. Those candidates scoring well in Tier 1 Exam shall start preparing for Tier 2 Exam. The Tier 1 exam was conducted for 100 Marks. Candidates clearing Tier 1 shall appear for Tier 2 exam and those qualifying Tier 2 shall have to appear for personality test. This year there were 1675 vacancies notified.