IB Security Assistant Exam Centres 2025: Check State Wise Test City List with Code for Tier 1 Exam

IB Security Assistant Exam Centres 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs, on behalf of the Intelligence Bureau, is all set to conduct the Tier 1 exam for the Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) post. The IB SA Tier 1 exam will take place on September 29 & 30, 2025, in 4 shifts every day. As per the latest update, the IB SA exam city intimation slip has been uploaded online for aspirants whose applications have been accepted.
They should log in with valid credentials to learn about their scheduled test date and shift timing. Candidates planning to appear in the exam should report only to the exam centres mentioned in their respective admit cards.
They must arrive at the test centre at least 45-50 minutes before the commencement of the exam to complete all the verification formalities on time. Continue reading to learn more about the IB Security Assistant Exam Centres 2025 and other relevant details on this page.
IB Security Assistant Exam Centres 2025 Overview
The Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 4987 vacancies for the IB Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) post. It is a promising career opportunity for the 10th pass candidates who are looking for stable employment. The selection process involves three stages, namely Tier 1, Tier 2, and the Interview.
The IB SA Tier 1 exam will be held on September 29 & 30, 2025, across various states in the country. Aspirants can check the IB SA exam city intimation slip to check the allotted test centres, shift timing, and other information about the test city and state. Here is the overview of the IB Security Assistant Exam Centres 2025 shared below for reference purposes:
|
Organization
|
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Intelligence Bureau (IB)
|
Post Name
|
Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe)
|
Vacancies
|
4987
|
Selection Process
|
Tier 1, Tier 2, and Interview
|
IB SA Exam Date 2025
|
September 29 & 30, 2025
|
Shift Timing
|
1st Shift: 8:30 am to 9:30 am
2nd Shift: 11:30 am to 12:30 pm
3rd Shift: 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm
4th Shift: 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm
|
Official Website
|
mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in
IB Security Assistant Exam Centres 2025: State Wise List with Code
Candidates can find the complete list of exam centres in the IB Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) notification PDF. The Tier 1 exam will be held in a total of 148 cities in India. They must ensure they arrive only at the designated exam centres to avoid any last-minute rush or delay in appearing for the test. Check the detailed IB Security Assistant Exam Centres 2025 tabulated below:
|
States/UT
|
Exam Centre Code
|
City
|
A&N Island
|
1
|
Port Blair
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
2
|
Anantapur
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
3
|
Guntur
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
4
|
Kadapa
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
5
|
Kakinada
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
6
|
Kurnool
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
7
|
Nellore
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
8
|
Rajahmundry
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
9
|
Tirupathi
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
10
|
Vijayawada
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
11
|
Visakhapatnam
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
12
|
Vizianagaram
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
13
|
Naharlagun
|
Assam
|
14
|
Dibrugarh
|
Assam
|
15
|
Guwahati
|
Assam
|
16
|
Jorhat
|
Assam
|
17
|
Silchar
|
Assam
|
18
|
Tezpur
|
Bihar
|
19
|
Arrah
|
Bihar
|
20
|
Bhagalpur
|
Bihar
|
21
|
Darbhanga
|
Bihar
|
22
|
Muzaffarpur
|
Bihar
|
23
|
Patna
|
Bihar
|
24
|
Purnea
|
Chandigarh
|
25
|
Chandigarh/Mohali
|
Chhattisgarh
|
26
|
Bhilai Nagar/Durg
|
Chhattisgarh
|
27
|
Bilaspur CG
|
Chhattisgarh
|
28
|
Raipur
|
Delhi
|
29
|
Delhi/NCR
|
Goa
|
30
|
Panaji
|
Gujarat
|
31
|
Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar
|
Gujarat
|
32
|
Anand
|
Gujarat
|
33
|
Mehsana
|
Gujarat
|
34
|
Rajkot
|
Gujarat
|
35
|
Surat
|
Gujarat
|
36
|
Vadodara
|
Haryana
|
37
|
Ambala
|
Haryana
|
38
|
Hisar
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
39
|
Bilaspur HP
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
40
|
Baddi
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
41
|
Hamirpur
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
42
|
Kangra
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
43
|
Mandi
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
44
|
Shimla
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
45
|
Jammu
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
46
|
Samba
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
47
|
Srinagar
|
Jharkhand
|
48
|
Dhanbad
|
Jharkhand
|
49
|
Hazaribagh
|
Jharkhand
|
50
|
Jamshedpur
|
Jharkhand
|
51
|
Ranchi
|
Karnataka
|
52
|
Belagavi (Belgaum)
|
Karnataka
|
53
|
Bengaluru
|
Karnataka
|
54
|
Hubbali (Hubli)
|
Karnataka
|
55
|
Mangaluru (Mangalore)
|
Karnataka
|
56
|
Mysuru (Mysore)
|
Karnataka
|
57
|
Shivamogga (Shimoga)
|
Karnataka
|
58
|
Udupi
|
Kerala
|
59
|
Ernakulam
|
Kerala
|
60
|
Kannur
|
Kerala
|
61
|
Kollam
|
Kerala
|
62
|
Kottayam
|
Kerala
|
63
|
Kozhikode
|
Kerala
|
64
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
Kerala
|
65
|
Thrissur
|
Ladakh
|
66
|
Leh
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
67
|
Bhopal
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
68
|
Gwalior
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
69
|
Indore
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
70
|
Jabalpur
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
71
|
Satna
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
72
|
Ujjain
|
Maharashtra
|
73
|
Amravati
|
Maharashtra
|
74
|
Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar
|
Maharashtra
|
75
|
Jalgaon
|
Maharashtra
|
76
|
Kolhapur
|
Maharashtra
|
77
|
Latur
|
Maharashtra
|
78
|
Mumbai MMR
|
Maharashtra
|
79
|
Nagpur
|
Maharashtra
|
80
|
Nanded
|
Maharashtra
|
81
|
Nashik
|
Maharashtra
|
82
|
Pune
|
Maharashtra
|
83
|
Sangli
|
Maharashtra
|
84
|
Satara
|
Maharashtra
|
85
|
Solapur
|
Manipur
|
86
|
Imphal
|
Meghalaya
|
87
|
Shillong
|
Meghalaya
|
88
|
Ri-Bhoi
|
Meghalaya
|
89
|
Tura
|
Mizoram
|
90
|
Aizawl
|
Nagaland
|
91
|
Dimapur
|
Nagaland
|
92
|
Kohima
|
Odisha
|
93
|
Balasore
|
Odisha
|
94
|
Berhampur-Ganjam
|
Odisha
|
95
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Odisha
|
96
|
Cuttack
|
Odisha
|
97
|
Dhenkanal
|
Odisha
|
98
|
Rourkela
|
Odisha
|
99
|
Sambalpur
|
Punjab
|
100
|
Amritsar
|
Punjab
|
101
|
Bathinda
|
Punjab
|
102
|
Jalandhar
|
Punjab
|
103
|
Ludhiana
|
Punjab
|
104
|
Patiala
|
Rajasthan
|
105
|
Ajmer
|
Rajasthan
|
106
|
Bikaner
|
Rajasthan
|
107
|
Jaipur
|
Rajasthan
|
108
|
Jodhpur
|
Rajasthan
|
109
|
Kota
|
Rajasthan
|
110
|
Sikar
|
Rajasthan
|
111
|
Udaipur
|
Sikkim
|
112
|
Gangtok
|
Tamil Nadu
|
113
|
Chennai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
114
|
Coimbatore
|
Tamil Nadu
|
115
|
Madurai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
116
|
Salem
|
Tamil Nadu
|
117
|
Tiruchirappalli
|
Tamil Nadu
|
118
|
Tirunelveli
|
Tamil Nadu
|
119
|
Vellore
|
Telangana
|
120
|
Hyderabad/Secunderabad
|
Telangana
|
121
|
Karimnagar
|
Telangana
|
122
|
Khammam
|
Telangana
|
123
|
Mahabubnagar
|
Telangana
|
124
|
Warangal
|
Tripura
|
125
|
Agartala
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
126
|
Agra
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
127
|
Aligarh
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
128
|
Ayodhya
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
129
|
Bareilly
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
130
|
Gorakhpur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
131
|
Jhansi
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
132
|
Kanpur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
133
|
Lucknow
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
134
|
Mathura
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
135
|
Meerut
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
136
|
Moradabad
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
137
|
Muzaffarnagar
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
138
|
Prayagraj
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
139
|
Varanasi
|
Uttarakhand
|
140
|
Dehradun
|
Uttarakhand
|
141
|
Haldwani
|
Uttarakhand
|
142
|
Roorkee
|
West Bengal
|
143
|
Asansol
|
West Bengal
|
144
|
Burdwan
|
West Bengal
|
145
|
Durgapur
|
West Bengal
|
146
|
Kalyani
|
West Bengal
|
147
|
Kolkata
|
West Bengal
|
148
|
Siliguri
IB Security Assistant Tier 1 Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates should stay updated with the IB SA Tier 1 exam pattern to understand the exam format carefully and manage time across all the sections accordingly. The Tier 1 exam carries a total of 100 marks, and the test duration is 1 hour. There shall be a negative marking of ¼ mark for each wrong answer. Check the exam pattern for the IB SA Tier 1 exam below.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
Numerical/Analytical/Logical ability and Reasoning
|
20
|
20
|
English Language
|
20
|
20
|
General Studies
|
20
|
20
