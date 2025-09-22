IB Security Assistant Exam Centres 2025: Check State Wise Test City List with Code for Tier 1 Exam

IB Security Assistant Exam Centres 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs, on behalf of the Intelligence Bureau, is all set to conduct the Tier 1 exam for the Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) post. The IB SA Tier 1 exam will take place on September 29 & 30, 2025, in 4 shifts every day. As per the latest update, the IB SA exam city intimation slip has been uploaded online for aspirants whose applications have been accepted.

They should log in with valid credentials to learn about their scheduled test date and shift timing. Candidates planning to appear in the exam should report only to the exam centres mentioned in their respective admit cards.

They must arrive at the test centre at least 45-50 minutes before the commencement of the exam to complete all the verification formalities on time. Continue reading to learn more about the IB Security Assistant Exam Centres 2025 and other relevant details on this page.