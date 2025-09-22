IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT
IB Security Assistant Exam Centres 2025: Check State Wise Test City List with Code for Tier 1 Exam

By Mridula Sharma
Sep 22, 2025, 15:36 IST

IB Security Assistant Exam Centres 2025: The IB Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) Tier 1 exam will be conducted on September 29 & 30, 2025, in 148 cities across India. Candidates should check their exam city intimation slip, report on time, and follow verification procedures. Check IB Security Assistant Exam Centres and other crucial information here.

IB Security Assistant Exam Centres 2025
IB Security Assistant Exam Centres 2025

IB Security Assistant Exam Centres 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs, on behalf of the Intelligence Bureau, is all set to conduct the Tier 1 exam for the Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) post. The IB SA Tier 1 exam will take place on September 29 & 30, 2025, in 4 shifts every day. As per the latest update, the IB SA exam city intimation slip has been uploaded online for aspirants whose applications have been accepted.

They should log in with valid credentials to learn about their scheduled test date and shift timing. Candidates planning to appear in the exam should report only to the exam centres mentioned in their respective admit cards.

They must arrive at the test centre at least 45-50 minutes before the commencement of the exam to complete all the verification formalities on time. Continue reading to learn more about the IB Security Assistant Exam Centres 2025 and other relevant details on this page.

IB Security Assistant Exam Centres 2025 Overview

The Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 4987 vacancies for the IB Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) post. It is a promising career opportunity for the 10th pass candidates who are looking for stable employment. The selection process involves three stages, namely Tier 1, Tier 2, and the Interview.

The IB SA Tier 1 exam will be held on September 29 & 30, 2025, across various states in the country. Aspirants can check the IB SA exam city intimation slip to check the allotted test centres, shift timing, and other information about the test city and state. Here is the overview of the IB Security Assistant Exam Centres 2025 shared below for reference purposes:

Organization

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Exam Conducting Body

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

Post Name

Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe)

Vacancies

4987

Selection Process

Tier 1, Tier 2, and Interview

IB SA Exam Date 2025

September 29 & 30, 2025

Shift Timing

1st Shift: 8:30 am to 9:30 am

2nd Shift: 11:30 am to 12:30 pm

3rd Shift: 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm

4th Shift: 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm

Official Website

mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in

IB Security Assistant Exam Centres 2025: State Wise List with Code 

Candidates can find the complete list of exam centres in the IB  Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) notification PDF. The Tier 1 exam will be held in a total of 148 cities in India. They must ensure they arrive only at the designated exam centres to avoid any last-minute rush or delay in appearing for the test. Check the detailed IB Security Assistant Exam Centres 2025 tabulated below:

States/UT

Exam Centre Code

City

A&N Island

1

Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh

2

Anantapur

Andhra Pradesh

3

Guntur

Andhra Pradesh

4

Kadapa

Andhra Pradesh

5

Kakinada

Andhra Pradesh

6

Kurnool

Andhra Pradesh

7

Nellore

Andhra Pradesh

8

Rajahmundry

Andhra Pradesh

9

Tirupathi

Andhra Pradesh

10

Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh

11

Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh

12

Vizianagaram

Arunachal Pradesh

13

Naharlagun

Assam

14

Dibrugarh

Assam

15

Guwahati

Assam

16

Jorhat

Assam

17

Silchar

Assam

18

Tezpur

Bihar

19

Arrah

Bihar

20

Bhagalpur

Bihar

21

Darbhanga

Bihar

22

Muzaffarpur

Bihar

23

Patna

Bihar

24

Purnea

Chandigarh

25

Chandigarh/Mohali

Chhattisgarh

26

Bhilai Nagar/Durg

Chhattisgarh

27

Bilaspur CG

Chhattisgarh

28

Raipur

Delhi

29

Delhi/NCR

Goa

30

Panaji

Gujarat

31

Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar

Gujarat

32

Anand

Gujarat

33

Mehsana

Gujarat

34

Rajkot

Gujarat

35

Surat

Gujarat

36

Vadodara

Haryana

37

Ambala

Haryana

38

Hisar

Himachal Pradesh

39

Bilaspur HP

Himachal Pradesh

40

Baddi

Himachal Pradesh

41

Hamirpur

Himachal Pradesh

42

Kangra

Himachal Pradesh

43

Mandi

Himachal Pradesh

44

Shimla

Jammu and Kashmir

45

Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir

46

Samba

Jammu and Kashmir

47

Srinagar

Jharkhand

48

Dhanbad

Jharkhand

49

Hazaribagh

Jharkhand

50

Jamshedpur

Jharkhand

51

Ranchi

Karnataka

52

Belagavi (Belgaum)

Karnataka

53

Bengaluru

Karnataka

54

Hubbali (Hubli)

Karnataka

55

Mangaluru (Mangalore)

Karnataka

56

Mysuru (Mysore)

Karnataka

57

Shivamogga (Shimoga)

Karnataka

58

Udupi

Kerala

59

Ernakulam

Kerala

60

Kannur

Kerala

61

Kollam

Kerala

62

Kottayam

Kerala

63

Kozhikode

Kerala

64

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala

65

Thrissur

Ladakh

66

Leh

Madhya Pradesh

67

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

68

Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh

69

Indore

Madhya Pradesh

70

Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh

71

Satna

Madhya Pradesh

72

Ujjain

Maharashtra

73

Amravati

Maharashtra

74

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

Maharashtra

75

Jalgaon

Maharashtra

76

Kolhapur

Maharashtra

77

Latur

Maharashtra

78

Mumbai MMR

Maharashtra

79

Nagpur

Maharashtra

80

Nanded

Maharashtra

81

Nashik

Maharashtra

82

Pune

Maharashtra

83

Sangli

Maharashtra

84

Satara

Maharashtra

85

Solapur

Manipur

86

Imphal

Meghalaya

87

Shillong

Meghalaya

88

Ri-Bhoi

Meghalaya

89

Tura

Mizoram

90

Aizawl

Nagaland

91

Dimapur

Nagaland

92

Kohima

Odisha

93

Balasore

Odisha

94

Berhampur-Ganjam

Odisha

95

Bhubaneswar

Odisha

96

Cuttack

Odisha

97

Dhenkanal

Odisha

98

Rourkela

Odisha

99

Sambalpur

Punjab

100

Amritsar

Punjab

101

Bathinda

Punjab

102

Jalandhar

Punjab

103

Ludhiana

Punjab

104

Patiala

Rajasthan

105

Ajmer

Rajasthan

106

Bikaner

Rajasthan

107

Jaipur

Rajasthan

108

Jodhpur

Rajasthan

109

Kota

Rajasthan

110

Sikar

Rajasthan

111

Udaipur

Sikkim

112

Gangtok

Tamil Nadu

113

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

114

Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu

115

Madurai

Tamil Nadu

116

Salem

Tamil Nadu

117

Tiruchirappalli

Tamil Nadu

118

Tirunelveli

Tamil Nadu

119

Vellore

Telangana

120

Hyderabad/Secunderabad

Telangana

121

Karimnagar

Telangana

122

Khammam

Telangana

123

Mahabubnagar

Telangana

124

Warangal

Tripura

125

Agartala

Uttar Pradesh

126

Agra

Uttar Pradesh

127

Aligarh

Uttar Pradesh

128

Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh

129

Bareilly

Uttar Pradesh

130

Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh

131

Jhansi

Uttar Pradesh

132

Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh

133

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh

134

Mathura

Uttar Pradesh

135

Meerut

Uttar Pradesh

136

Moradabad

Uttar Pradesh

137

Muzaffarnagar

Uttar Pradesh

138

Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh

139

Varanasi

Uttarakhand

140

Dehradun

Uttarakhand

141

Haldwani

Uttarakhand

142

Roorkee

West Bengal

143

Asansol

West Bengal

144

Burdwan

West Bengal

145

Durgapur

West Bengal

146

Kalyani

West Bengal

147

Kolkata

West Bengal

148

Siliguri

IB Security Assistant Tier 1 Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates should stay updated with the IB SA Tier 1 exam pattern to understand the exam format carefully and manage time across all the sections accordingly. The Tier 1 exam carries a total of 100 marks, and the test duration is 1 hour. There shall be a negative marking of ¼ mark for each wrong answer. Check the exam pattern for the IB SA Tier 1 exam below.

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

General Awareness

20

20

Quantitative Aptitude

20

20

Numerical/Analytical/Logical ability and Reasoning

20

20

English Language

20

20

General Studies

20

20

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation.

