IBPS Clerk Exam Date 2023 Out: Prelims and Mains Dates

IBPS Clerk Exam Date 2023: Get here all the important dates for prelims, mains exam, check preparation and do’s dont’s for exam day

IBPS Clerk Exam Date 2023: IBPS Clerk Tentative Exam Dates were notified with the release of the notification. The Institute of Banking Personal Selection released the application forms on July 01 2023, and aspirants can apply till July 28 2023. As per the notification, the exam will be held in 2 stages i.e. Prelims & Mains. The Prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted in August-September 2023 & Mains in October 2023.

IBPS Clerk Exam Date 2023

Below we have tabulated the overview table of the IBPS Clerk in which all the important information is shared

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Post Name Clerk Vacancies 4545 Participating Banks 11 Exam Date Prelims - August/September 2023 Mains - October 2023 Selection Process Prelims Mains Application Mode Online Number of Questions (Prelims) 100 Maximum Marks (Prelims) 100 Duration (Prelims) 60 minutes Exam Mode Online MCQ Based Negative Marks 1/4(0.25) will be deducted as a penalty

IBPS Clerk 2023: Important Dates

In the below table, we have tabulated all the important dates for IBPS Clerk 2023

IBPS Clerk 2023 Calendar IBPS Clerk 2023 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates July 1st 2023 to July 21st 2023 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Download of call letters for Pre-Exam Training* August 2023 Pre-Exam Training* August 2023 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download August 2023 Online Prelims Exam August/September 2023 Prelims Exam Result September/October 2023 Mains Exam Admit Card Download September/October 2023 Online Mains Exam October 2023 Provisional Allotment April 2024

IBPS Clerk Exam Date 2023: Change and Updates

As per the notification released by IBPS for IBPS Clerk 2023 there is no changes in the exam pattern and syllabus of paper, syllabus and exam pattern in 2023 will be according to the previous year.

IBPS Clerk Exam Date 2023: Application Process

IBPS has released IBPS Clerk application process with the release of notification. Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria can apply for the posts before the application deadline where the candidates need to register on the IBPS website, fill in their details, and pay the required application fee.

IBPS Clerk Exam Date 2023: Admit Card

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website once the exam day is near. Important information will be given on the admit card like exam date, reporting time, and allocated exam centre.

IBPS Clerk Exam Date 2023: Examination Day

On the day of exam, candidates must be slept well one night before, should read all the instructions written on the admit card and try to reach the examination centre atleast 30 minutes prior to the reporting time to avoid any last minute rush.

What is the Syllabus of IBPS Clerk in 2023?

The candidates are requested to check the syllabus of IBPS. The IBPS Clerk Syllabus is divided into three subjects i.e. English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. Read more about the IBPS Clerk Syllabus

What is the Salary of IBPS Clerk in 2023?

As per the IBPS Clerk notification 2023, the selected candidates will get remuneration on the pay scale Rs.19900-1000/1 - 20900 - 1230/3 - 24590 - 1490/4 - 30550 - 1730/7 - 42600 - 3270/1 - 45930 - 1990/1 - 47920. According to which the in hand salary of an IBPS Clerk will approximately ranges between Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 30,000 per month. Read more about the IBPS Clerk Salary

How to Prepare for IBPS Clerk in 2023? Preparation Strategy

The right IBPS Clerk preparation strategy is a key factor in increasing the chances of qualifying in the exam. Acing the IBPS Clerk exam is no cakewalk. However, aspirants can still crack the exam owing to their right exam strategy, dedication, and smart work. Read here more about the preparation strategy of IBPS Clerk