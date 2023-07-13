IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023: Download PDF for Prelims, Mains Important Topics, Exam Pattern

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023: Get the detailed section-wise IBPS Clerk syllabus for IBPS Clerk exam. Also, get the latest IBPS Clerk prelims, mains syllabus. Download PDF Free

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023: The IBPS Clerk 2023 notification has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel. Candidates who desire to attempt the IBPS Clerk examination must be well acquainted with the syllabus and the exam pattern of examination. In the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam, there are three subjects English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability for which 20 minutes will be allowed separately to attempt each subject with a total duration of 60 minutes.

IBPS Clerk is conducted every to recruit eligible candidates for participating banks. In the 2021-22 cycle, approximately 8.5 lakh people filled out the application form and out of which approximately 6 lakhs appeared in the examination. The number of applications is expected to be the same as the previous year, so it becomes very crucial to have a better understanding of the syllabus and exam pattern.

Check IBPS Clerk Notification

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023: Overview

Here is the complete overview of the IBPS Clerk syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of the candidates.

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Post Name Clerk Vacancies 4545 Participating Banks 11 Selection Process Prelims

Mains Application Mode Online Number of Questions (Prelims) 100 Maximum Marks (Prelims) 100 Duration (Prelims) 60 minutes Exam Mode Online MCQ Based Negative Marks 1/4(0.25) will be deducted as a penalty

IBPS Clerk Syllabus PDF 2023

Before applying, aspirants should download the IBPS Clerk syllabus PDF link shared below to know the topics that need to be studied along with the availability of books for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the IBPS Clerk syllabus below:

IBPS Clerk Syllabus PDF Download Here

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023: Important Topics

The IBPS Clerk Syllabus PDF is divided into three subjects i.e. English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. Check the subject-wise IBPS Clerk syllabus below.

English Language Preposition Rules Jumbled Paragraphs Tenses Rules Sentence Improvement Para/Sentence Completion Reading Comprehension Idioms and Phrases Spotting Errors Cloze Test Error Spotting Correction Reading Comprehension Reading Comprehension Fill in the Blanks Sentence Correction Reasoning Ability Alphanumeric Series Blood Relations Input-Output Coding and Decoding Blood Relations Order and Ranking Alphabetic Series Syllogism Data Sufficiency Tests Verbal Reasoning Puzzles Data Sufficiency Inequalities Seating Arrangements Seating Arrangements Ranking Input/Output Distance and Direction Numerical Ability Quadratic Equation Profit, Loss and Discounts Data Sufficiency Permutation and Combination Percentage Quadratic Equations Surds and Indices Data Interpretation Time and Work Sequences and Series Average Simple and Compound Interest Number Systems Speed, Time and Distance Number Series Ratio and Proportion Simplification and Approximation Mensuration Mixtures and Alligations Probability

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern

After getting familiar with the IBPS Clerk syllabus, aspirants should go through the IBPS Clerk exam pattern to know about the question pattern and other requirements. Here is the detailed exam pattern for the IBPS Clerk recruitment process.

Check - IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy

The IBPS Clerk written exam comprises three sections i.e., English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability

The number of questions for English will be 30 whereas for Reasoning and Numerical Ability, it will be 35 Questions each.

20 minutes will be allotted separated to each subject

As per the marking scheme, one mark shall be awarded for every correct answer, and 0.25 marks will be deducted as negative marking for every wrong response.







IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern Sr. No. Name of Tests Medium of Exam No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time allotted for each test (Separately timed) 1 English Language English 30 30 20 minutes 2 Numerical Ability * 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability * 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

* Medium of language will be according to the state applied for

Check IBPS Clerk Exam Centres

How to Cover IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023?

The IBPS Clerk Syllabus is one of the most popular recruitment exams. Lakhs of aspirants appear for this exam but only a few could achieve success in the exam due to their dedication, hard work, and the right preparation strategy. Thus, aspirants should go through the IBPS Clerk syllabus to match their strategy with the exam requirements. Here are the tips and tricks to crack the IBPS Clerk 2023 exam in one attempt.

Check the IBPS Clerk syllabus and exam pattern, and then prepare the list of important topics that need to be prioritized during the preparation.

Choose the highly recommended books and study material to develop conceptual clarity, and then pick standard books to prepare advanced-level topics.

Attempt mock papers and IBPS Clerk's previous year's question papers to improve speed, accuracy, and analytical skills.

Prepare short notes for all the topics in order to revise the massive syllabus quickly before the exam.

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023: Best Books

Candidates should adhere to the latest edition of IBPS Clerk books to align their preparation with the recent exam requirements. The right books will help them to cover all the topics prescribed in the IBPS Clerk syllabus. Some of the best IBPS Clerk books are as follows: