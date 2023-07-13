IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023: Download PDF for Prelims, Mains Important Topics, Exam Pattern

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023: The IBPS Clerk 2023 notification has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel. Candidates who desire to attempt the IBPS Clerk examination must be well acquainted with the syllabus and the exam pattern of examination. In the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam, there are three subjects English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability for which 20 minutes will be allowed separately to attempt each subject with a total duration of 60 minutes.
IBPS Clerk is conducted every to recruit eligible candidates for participating banks. In the 2021-22 cycle, approximately 8.5 lakh people filled out the application form and out of which approximately 6 lakhs appeared in the examination. The number of applications is expected to be the same as the previous year, so it becomes very crucial to have a better understanding of the syllabus and exam pattern.
IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023: Overview
Here is the complete overview of the IBPS Clerk syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Institute of Banking Personnel
|
Post Name
|
Clerk
|
Vacancies
|
4545
|
Participating Banks
|
11
|
Selection Process
|
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Number of Questions (Prelims)
|
100
|
Maximum Marks (Prelims)
|
100
|
Duration (Prelims)
|
60 minutes
|
Exam Mode
|
Online MCQ Based
|
Negative Marks
|
1/4(0.25) will be deducted as a penalty
IBPS Clerk Syllabus PDF 2023
Before applying, aspirants should download the IBPS Clerk syllabus PDF link shared below to know the topics that need to be studied along with the availability of books for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the IBPS Clerk syllabus below:
|
IBPS Clerk Syllabus PDF
IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023: Important Topics
The IBPS Clerk Syllabus PDF is divided into three subjects i.e. English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. Check the subject-wise IBPS Clerk syllabus below.
|
Preposition Rules
Jumbled Paragraphs
Tenses Rules
Sentence Improvement
Para/Sentence Completion
Reading Comprehension
Idioms and Phrases
Spotting Errors
Cloze Test
Error Spotting Correction
Reading Comprehension
Reading Comprehension
Fill in the Blanks
Sentence Correction
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Alphanumeric Series
Blood Relations
Input-Output
Coding and Decoding
Blood Relations
Order and Ranking
Alphabetic Series
Syllogism
Data Sufficiency Tests
Verbal Reasoning
Puzzles
Data Sufficiency
Inequalities
Seating Arrangements
Seating Arrangements
Ranking
Input/Output
Distance and Direction
|
Numerical Ability
|
Quadratic Equation
Profit, Loss and Discounts
Data Sufficiency
Permutation and Combination
Percentage
Quadratic Equations
Surds and Indices
Data Interpretation
Time and Work
Sequences and Series
Average
Simple and Compound Interest
Number Systems
Speed, Time and Distance
Number Series
Ratio and Proportion
Simplification and Approximation
Mensuration
Mixtures and Alligations
Probability
IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern
After getting familiar with the IBPS Clerk syllabus, aspirants should go through the IBPS Clerk exam pattern to know about the question pattern and other requirements. Here is the detailed exam pattern for the IBPS Clerk recruitment process.
- The IBPS Clerk written exam comprises three sections i.e., English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability
- The number of questions for English will be 30 whereas for Reasoning and Numerical Ability, it will be 35 Questions each.
- 20 minutes will be allotted separated to each subject
- As per the marking scheme, one mark shall be awarded for every correct answer, and 0.25 marks will be deducted as negative marking for every wrong response.
|
IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Tests
|
Medium of Exam
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time allotted for each test (Separately timed)
|
1
|
English Language
|
English
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
2
|
Numerical Ability
|
*
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
3
|
Reasoning Ability
|
*
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
* Medium of language will be according to the state applied for
How to Cover IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023?
The IBPS Clerk Syllabus is one of the most popular recruitment exams. Lakhs of aspirants appear for this exam but only a few could achieve success in the exam due to their dedication, hard work, and the right preparation strategy. Thus, aspirants should go through the IBPS Clerk syllabus to match their strategy with the exam requirements. Here are the tips and tricks to crack the IBPS Clerk 2023 exam in one attempt.
- Check the IBPS Clerk syllabus and exam pattern, and then prepare the list of important topics that need to be prioritized during the preparation.
- Choose the highly recommended books and study material to develop conceptual clarity, and then pick standard books to prepare advanced-level topics.
- Attempt mock papers and IBPS Clerk's previous year's question papers to improve speed, accuracy, and analytical skills.
- Prepare short notes for all the topics in order to revise the massive syllabus quickly before the exam.
IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023: Best Books
Candidates should adhere to the latest edition of IBPS Clerk books to align their preparation with the recent exam requirements. The right books will help them to cover all the topics prescribed in the IBPS Clerk syllabus. Some of the best IBPS Clerk books are as follows:
|
IBPS Clerk Books 2023
|
Subject
|
Book Names
|
English Language
|
|
Numerical Ability
|
|
Reasoning Ability
|