IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023: Download PDF for Prelims, Mains Important Topics, Exam Pattern

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023: Get the detailed section-wise IBPS Clerk syllabus for IBPS Clerk exam. Also, get the latest IBPS Clerk prelims, mains syllabus. Download PDF Free

IBPS Clerk Syllabus
IBPS Clerk Syllabus

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023: The IBPS Clerk 2023 notification has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel. Candidates who desire to attempt the IBPS Clerk examination must be well acquainted with the syllabus and the exam pattern of examination. In the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam, there are three subjects English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability for which 20 minutes will be allowed separately to attempt each subject with a total duration of 60 minutes.

 

IBPS Clerk is conducted every to recruit eligible candidates for participating banks. In the 2021-22 cycle, approximately 8.5 lakh people filled out the application form and out of which approximately 6 lakhs appeared in the examination. The number of applications is expected to be the same as the previous year, so it becomes very crucial to have a better understanding of the syllabus and exam pattern.

Check IBPS Clerk Notification

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023: Overview

Here is the complete overview of the IBPS Clerk syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of the candidates.

 

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Institute of Banking Personnel

Post Name

Clerk

Vacancies

4545

Participating Banks

11

Selection Process
  • Prelims
  • Mains

Application Mode

Online

Number of Questions (Prelims)

100

Maximum Marks (Prelims)

100

Duration (Prelims)

60 minutes

Exam Mode

Online MCQ Based

Negative Marks

1/4(0.25) will be deducted as a penalty

IBPS Clerk Syllabus PDF 2023

Before applying, aspirants should download the IBPS Clerk syllabus PDF link shared below to know the topics that need to be studied along with the availability of books for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the IBPS Clerk syllabus below:

 

IBPS Clerk Syllabus PDF

Download Here

 

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023: Important Topics 

The IBPS Clerk Syllabus PDF is divided into three subjects i.e. English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. Check the subject-wise IBPS Clerk syllabus below.

 

English Language

Preposition Rules

Jumbled Paragraphs

Tenses Rules

Sentence Improvement

Para/Sentence Completion

Reading Comprehension

Idioms and Phrases

Spotting Errors

Cloze Test

Error Spotting Correction

Reading Comprehension

Reading Comprehension

Fill in the Blanks

Sentence Correction

Reasoning Ability

Alphanumeric Series

Blood Relations

Input-Output

Coding and Decoding

Blood Relations

Order and Ranking

Alphabetic Series

Syllogism

Data Sufficiency Tests

Verbal Reasoning

Puzzles

Data Sufficiency

Inequalities

Seating Arrangements

Seating Arrangements

Ranking

Input/Output

Distance and Direction

Numerical Ability

Quadratic Equation

Profit, Loss and Discounts

Data Sufficiency

Permutation and Combination

Percentage

Quadratic Equations

Surds and Indices

Data Interpretation

Time and Work

Sequences and Series

Average

Simple and Compound Interest

Number Systems

Speed, Time and Distance

Number Series

Ratio and Proportion

Simplification and Approximation

Mensuration

Mixtures and Alligations

Probability

 

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern

After getting familiar with the IBPS Clerk syllabus, aspirants should go through the IBPS Clerk exam pattern to know about the question pattern and other requirements. Here is the detailed exam pattern for the IBPS Clerk recruitment process.

 

Check - IBPS Clerk Preparation Strategy

 

  • The IBPS Clerk written exam comprises three sections i.e., English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability
  • The number of questions for English will be 30 whereas for Reasoning and Numerical Ability, it will be 35 Questions each.
  • 20 minutes will be allotted separated to each subject
  • As per the marking scheme, one mark shall be awarded for every correct answer, and 0.25 marks will be deducted as negative marking for every wrong response.



IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern

Sr. No.

Name of Tests

Medium of Exam

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time allotted for each test (Separately timed)

1

English Language

English

30

30

20 minutes

2

Numerical Ability

*

35

35

20 minutes

3

Reasoning Ability

*

35

35

20 minutes

Total

    

100

100

60 minutes

 

* Medium of language will be according to the state applied for

Check IBPS Clerk Exam Centres

How to Cover IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023?

The IBPS Clerk Syllabus is one of the most popular recruitment exams. Lakhs of aspirants appear for this exam but only a few could achieve success in the exam due to their dedication, hard work, and the right preparation strategy. Thus, aspirants should go through the IBPS Clerk syllabus to match their strategy with the exam requirements. Here are the tips and tricks to crack the IBPS Clerk 2023 exam in one attempt.

  • Check the IBPS Clerk syllabus and exam pattern, and then prepare the list of important topics that need to be prioritized during the preparation.
  • Choose the highly recommended books and study material to develop conceptual clarity, and then pick standard books to prepare advanced-level topics.
  • Attempt mock papers and IBPS Clerk's previous year's question papers to improve speed, accuracy, and analytical skills. 
  • Prepare short notes for all the topics in order to revise the massive syllabus quickly before the exam.

IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023: Best Books

Candidates should adhere to the latest edition of IBPS Clerk books to align their preparation with the recent exam requirements. The right books will help them to cover all the topics prescribed in the IBPS Clerk syllabus. Some of the best IBPS Clerk books are as follows:

IBPS Clerk Books 2023

Subject

Book Names

English Language
  • High School English Grammar and Composition by Wren and Martin
  • Objective General English by Arihant Publications
  • Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis

Numerical Ability
  • Quantitative Aptitude by RS Agarwal
  • Data Interpretation by Arun Sharma
  • Objective Mathematics for Competitive Exams by Tarun Goyal

Reasoning Ability
  • A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by R.S Agarwal
  • Analytical Reasoning by M.K.Pandey
  • A New Approach to Reasoning: Verbal and Non-Verbal by B.S.Sijwali and Indu Sijwali

 

FAQ

How to prepare for the IBPS Clerk 2023 Syllabus?

To prepare well for the IBPS Clerk exam, one should check the IBPS Clerk syllabus thoroughly, pick the best books and practice mock tests and previous year question papers.

What is the IBPS Clerk 2023 Exam Pattern?

As per the IBPS Clerk exam pattern, the written exam will carry a total of 300 questions for 300 marks. The exam duration will be 300 minutes.

Is there any negative marking in the IBPS Clerk 2023 Exam?

Yes. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect response in the IBPS Clerk exam.

What is IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2023?

The IBPS Clerk Syllabus PDF is divided into three subjects i.e., English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability

References

