IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020 to release soon @ibps.in, Check IBPS Clerk 2020 Exam Date & Updates Here

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020 will be soon released at the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). All such candidates who applied for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 Exam this year will be able to download their admit cards through the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in.

According to the IBPS Notification, The bank will conduct IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 Tentatively on 5, 12 and 13 December 2020 and the admit cards for the same will be available on 18 November 2020. The Pre-exam training call letter will be allotted from 17 November 2020 onwards. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of IBPS for latest updates.

All candidates will have to carry the IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020 on the day of exam. Otherwise they will not be able to appear in the exam. Candidates can access IBPS Clerk admit card 2020 by logging with registration number or roll number and date of birth or password on the official website. The bank will not send admit cards to candidates by post.

Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020- to release soon

Official Website

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 Vacancy Details

A total of 2,557 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment exam as per the revised vacancies. Earlier, 1,557 vacancies were announced for Clerk Posts. However, it is still low compared to the previous year. Last year, around 12,075 vacancies were announced. The online applications were invited from 2 September 2020. The applications closed on 23 September 2020.

How and Where to Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020?