IBPS Final Result 2021-22 Declared for PO, SO, Clerk: Check Download Link Here

IBPS has announced the final result of the Probationary Officer (PO), Specialist Officer (SO) and Clerk Post. Candidates can download here.

Created On: Apr 1, 2022 10:51 IST
IBPS Final Result 2021-22

IBPS Final Result 2021-22 has been released for the post of Probationary Officer (PO), Specialist Officer (SO), and Clerk. IBPS PO Final Result and IBPS SO Final Result have been prepared on the basis of the mains exam and interview while for the post of clerk the result has been made for the mains exam. Other than this, the bank has uploaded the notification regarding the provisional allotment for CRP SPL-X, CRP PO/MT-X and CRP Clerk XI.

IBPS PO Final Result Download Link

IBPS SO Final Result Download Link

IBPS Clerk Final Result Download Link

Let’s check the simple steps to download IBPS Final Result 2021-22 ?

  • Firstly, go to the official website of IBPS
  • Now, click on the result link flashing on the homepage ‘Click here to View your Combined Result for Main Exam & Interview for CRP-SPL-XI - 01 Apr, 2022  or ‘Click here to View your Combined Result for Main Exam & Interview for CRP-PO/MTs-XI’ or ‘Click here to View your Result of Online Main Examination for CRP-Clerks-XI’
  • The links will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter the details
  • Download IBPS PO Final Result, IBPS SO Final Result, IBPS Clerk Final Result

IBPS Provisional Allotment 2022

Candidates who are selected on the basis of their combined results of the main exam and interview for IBPS PO 2021 and IBPS SO 2021 will appear for the provisional allotment. Also, the candidates on the basis of their IBPS Clerk Mains Result will ba called for Provisional Allotment

IBPS Provisional Allotment lIst for all three exams will be available on the official website on or before 01 May 2022

IBPS PO Provisional Allotment Link

IBPS SO Provisional Allotment Link

IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment Link

 

FAQ

How can I Download IBPS PO Final Result 2022 ?

You are required to click on 'Click here to View your Combined Result for Main Exam & Interview for CRP-PO/MTs-XI01'

How to Download IBPS SO Final Result 2022 ?

You can download IBPS SO Final Result from the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

Is IBPS PO Final Result Declared ?

Yes
