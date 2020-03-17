IBPS PO 2020 Mains Scorecard Released at ibps.in, Check Direct Link Here

IBPS PO 2020 Mains Scorecard has been released by Institute of Banking Personnel and Selection at its website. Candidates appeared in the IBPS PO 2020 can check the scorecard on the official website of IBPS.

IBPS PO 2020 Mains Scorecard Download Link will be available from 17 to 31 March 2020. The candidates will not be able to download IBPS PO 2020 Mains Scorecard after 31 March as the online scorecard window will be closed. Candidates can directly download IBPS PO 2020 Score card by following the instructions given below.

Go to the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

Click on IBPS PO 2020 Mains Scorecard flashing on the homepage.

Enter your registration number/roll number, password/dob and click on the submit button.

The IBPS PO 2020 Mains Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download IBPS PO 2020 and save for future reference.

IBPS PO 2020 Mains Scorecard

All shortlisted candidates are eligible for interview round. The date for interview round for IBPS CRP PO/MT – 9 will be intimidated to the candidates in due course. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. Candidates will have to download their interview call letters from authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in.

