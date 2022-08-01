IBPS PO 2022 Recruitment Notification (Out): Apply Online From Tomorrow for 6432 Vacancies @ibps.in

IBPS PO 2022 Notification is available for a total of 6432 Vacancies on ibps.in: Check Notification, Vacancy, Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Details Here.

IBPS PO 2022: IBPS, on 01 August, has issued the notification for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts for filling up 6432 vacancies in 6 Public Sector Banks. Graduate candidates interested in IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 are required to apply online from 02 August 2022 on the IBPS website through CRP PO/MT-XII. They should note that IBPS PO Application Forms are available till 22 August 2022 after which the link will be deactivated.

Applicants are selected for IBPS PO Jobs through an online examination which will be conducted in two steps i.e. Preliminary and Main. IBPS PO Prelims Exam is expected to be conducted in the month of October 2022.

Those who clear the prelims exam will be called to appear for IBPS PO Mains Exam in the month of November 2022. Afterwhich, IBPS will conduct interviews of shortlisted candidates in January/ February 2023.

Canara Bank has the highest number of vacancies with 2500 Posts followed by Union Bank of India with 2094 Posts. The candidates can check more details related to vacancy, eligibility, selection etc. for IBPS PO 2022 Recruitment below:

IBPS PO 2022 Vacancy Details

Participating Bank Number of Vacancies Bank of India 535 Canara Bank 2500 Punjab National Bank 500 Punjab & Sind Bank 253 UCO Bank 550 Union Bank of India 2094 Total 6432

IBPS PO 2022 Dates

IBPS PO Application Form Date 2022 01 August to 22 August 2022 IBPS PO PET Date 2022 September/ October 2022 IBPS PO Exam Date 2022 15, 16 and 22 October 2022 IBPS PO Admit Card Date 2022 October 2022 IBPS PO Result Date 2022 November 2022 IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 2022 26 November 2022 IBPS PO Mains Admit Card Date 2022 November 2022 IBPS PO Mains Result Date 2022 November 2022 IBPS PO Interview Date 2022 January/ February 2023 IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2022 January/ February 2023 IBPS PO 2022 Provisional Allotment Date April 2023

IBPS PO 2022 Eligibility

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should hold a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent, a qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

IBPS PO Age Limit:

Minimum: 20 years

Maximum: 30 years

A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1992 and not later than 01.08.2002 (both dates

inclusive) .

Nationality / Citizenship: A candidate must be either -

(i) a Citizen of India or

(ii) a subject of Nepal or

(iii) a subject of Bhutan or

(iv) a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently

settling in India or

(v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

IBPS PO 2022 Selection Details

The candidates will be required to go through the mentioned stages in order to get selected i.e.:

IBPS PO 2022 Prelims Exam IBPS PO 2022 Mains Exam IBPS PO 2022 Interview

IBPS PO 2022 Exam Pattern

IBPS PO Pre Exam Pattern:

Subject Marks Total Question Time English Language 30 30 20 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 hour

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern:

Subject Marks Total Question Time Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 60 60 60 minutes General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 40 35 minutes English Language 40 40 40 minutes Data Analysis & Interpretation 60 60 45 minutes English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) 25 2 30 minutes

IBPS PO Interview 2022

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the Online Main examination for CRP- PO/MT-XII will subsequently be called for an Interview to be conducted by the Participating Banks and coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each State/ UT with the help of IBPS. Interviews will be conducted at select centres. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2022

The admit cards of all the stages will be uploaded on the bank's website. Participants can download using their login details.

IBPS PO Result 2022

The bank will upload the result of all stages on its website only. The candidates can check the result by login into the provided link.

IBPS PO Provisional Allotment 2022

On completion of the interview process, depending on the vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2023- 24 based on the business needs of the Participating Banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Banks, based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit

of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by Govt. of India/Others from time to time,

administrative exigency, etc