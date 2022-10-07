IBPS PO Admit Card 2022 Download @ibps.in: Check Prelims Call Letter Link Here

IBPS PO Admit Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel is conducting the PO Prelims for which the admit cards are released on ibps.in.

IBPS PO Admit Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), on 7 October, activated the link of call letters of the prelims exam for the post of Probationary Officer (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT). This link is available on the website of the bank i.e. ibps.in. You may download IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card using the details registration details, including the date of birth and registration number.

Students can know the details of their venue, time and date on the IBPS PO Call Letter. They can check the information regarding the exam pattern and procedure to download the admit card below:

How to Download IBPS PO Admit Card ?

Step 1: Look out for the website of the bank i.e. ibps.in

Step 2: The website will show you the admit card link namely ‘click on the admit card link ‘Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-PO/MTs-XII’

Step 3: Afterwards, enter the required details

Step 4: Take the print out of the admit card

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Details

Number of Questions - 100

Total Marks - 100

Subjects:

English Language - 30 Questions of 30 Marks

Quantitative Aptitude - 35 Questions of 30 Marks

Reasoning Ability - 35 Questions of 30 Marks

Time - 20 minutes per subject

Negative Marking - 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer

What is IBPS PO Result Date ?

The bank will announce the result in the month of November 2022. Shortlisted students will be called to attend the next round of selection, i.e. IBPS PO Mains Exam 2022. The mains exam date will be announced later.

The year bank is filling up 6432 vacancies under through CRP PO/MT-XII across the country.

Students must carry the call letter with their photograph affixed thereon, a photocopy of photo identity proof stapled with it and same (currently valid) photo ID in original along with 1 additional photograph -