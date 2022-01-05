IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2021-22 to release soon, Check Exam Date, Admit Card Release Date & Other Details Here

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2021-22 will be released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on ibps.in. Check Mains Exam Date, Admit Card Release Date, Exam Pattern, and other details here.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2021-22: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has today announced the result of IBPS PO 2021 on its website. All those who have successfully qualified in the IBPS PO 2021 Prelims Exam are eligible to appear in the mains exam.

IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam is expected to be conducted in the 2nd/3rd week of January 2022. Those who have been qualified in the prelims exam will be able to download IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2021 through the official website of IBPS in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. The schedule for the exam can be checked in the mentioned table.

IBPS PO Mains 2021: Important Dates

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2021 1st Week of January 2022 IBPS PO Mains Exam 2nd/3rd week of January 2022

How to Download IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2021?

The admit cards for IBPS PO Mains Exam 2021 are to be allotted on the official website of IBPS. The candidates will be able to download IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2021 directly, once uploaded on ibps.in. Candidates will be able to download the IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e. ibps.in. Click on the notification that reads ‘Download IBPS PO MainsAdmit Card 2021’. It will redirect you to the new page. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha, and click on the submit button. Download IBPS PO MainsAdmit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2021 - to active soon

This drive is being done to recruit 4135 Vacancies of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT) Posts in Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Union Bank of India, and Punjab and Sind Bank, for the year 2022-23, through Common Recruitment Process (CRP PO/MT-XI). The registration process for the above exam commenced between 20 October to 19 November 2021. The prelims exam was conducted between 4 to 11 December 2021 and the result for the same has been uploaded today. i.e. 5 January 2022.

Those who have yet not checked IBPS PO Result 2021 can directly download their result from the provided hyperlink.

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern

IBPS PO Mains Exam will be conducted for 200 marks for 180 minutes. Candidates can check the exam scheme below and gear up themselves for the exam.

S. No. Name of test No. of Questions Max. Marks Medium of Examination Time Allotted 1 Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 English & Hindi 60 minutes 2 English Language 35 40 English only 40 minutes 3 Data Analysis and Interpretation 35 60 English & Hindi 45 minutes 4 General, Economy/Banking Awareness 40 40 English & Hindi 35 minutes Total 155 200 180 minutes English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) 2 25 English 30 minutes

Note: Candidates should note that there will be negative marking for every question attempted wrong. 0.25 marks will be deducted for marking wrong answers. No deduction of marks for a question left blank/unattempted by a candidate.