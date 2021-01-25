IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2021 Out, Download CRP PO MT X Mains Call Letter @ibps.in

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has uploaded the admit card of mains online exam for the post of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee under the CRP PO MT X. Candidates, who have qualified in IBPS PO Prelims Exam, can download IBPS PO MT X Mains Admit Card from the official website of IBPS ibps.in. IBPS PO Mains Admit Card is available till 04 February 2021.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card Link is also given below. The candidates can download IBPS Probationary Officer Mains Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

Candidates should carry their IBPS PO Mains Call Letter with photograph affixed thereon, a photocopy of photo identity proof stapled with it and same (currently valid) photo ID in original.

Candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter AND/OR informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to exam date. It is expected that candidate strictly adhere to this time slot – as entry into the exam venue will be provided based upon the individual’s time slot ONLY. Candidates should report atleast 15 minutes before the Reporting time. They should also follow COVID guidelines at the centre.

How to Download IBOS PO Mains Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of IBPS - ibps.in Click on the link - ‘Click here to download Your Online Main Exam Call letter for CRP-PO/MT-X’ given on the homepage It will redirect you to a new page where you need to login into your account using your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Password/DOB’ Download IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2020

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern

The exam will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and Descriptive test for 25 marks as follow:

IBPS PO Exam Pattern for Objective Paper

Subject Medium of Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time Reasoning & Computer Aptitude English and Hindi 45 60 60 minutes General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness English and Hindi 40 40 35 minutes English Language English 35 40 40 minutes Data Analysis & Interpretation English and Hindi 35 60 45 minutes Total 155 200 3 hours

IBPS PO Exam Pattern for Descriptive Paper

Subject Medium of Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) English 2 25 30 minutes

IBPS PO Interview

Candidates qualified in the Online Main examination will be called for an Interview of 100 marks.

IBPS PO Interview Provisional Allotment



On completion of the interview process, depending on the vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2021- 22 based on the business needs of the Participating Organisations and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organisations.

IBPS PO Pre Exam was held on 03 October 2020, 10 October 2020 and 11 October 2020 and 06 January 2021 and the result for the same wad declared on 14 Jan 2021.

