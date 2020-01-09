IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2019-20 Released @ibps.in, Download PO/MT  Main Exam Score Card by Late Evening Today

IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2019-20: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the score card of mains exam for the post of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee. However, IBPS PO/MT Mains Score Card Link will be activated by late evening today.

Candidates who have participated in IBPS PO Mains Exam 2010 can download their score card from IBPS Official website www.ibps.in. IBPS PO Mains Score Card Download Link is given below. Candidates will be required to provide their Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) in order to download their admit card. Candidates should keep this ready at the time of downloading their scores.

IBPS PO Mains Score Card Download Link



IBPS PO Mains exam was conducted on 30 November 2020. IBPS PO Mains Result was declared on 02 January on IBPS official website.

Now, all selected candidates will be called for IBPS PO Interview Round. IBPS will soon intimate the date and timings of the interview to the shortlisted candidates.

How to Download IBPS PO Mains Score Card 2019-20 ?

Go to the IBPS official website www.ibps.in

Click on the link ‘Click here to View Your Scores of Online Mains Examination for CRP PO/MT-IX’.

Enter your Login Credentials

Check IBPS PO Mains scores

Take a print out of IBPS PO Mains Score Card for future use

