IBPS SO Prelims Result 2019 Declared @ibps.in, Link to Active Shortly

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2019 has been announced by The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), today i.e. on 07 January 2020. However, IBPS SO Result will be displayed by late evening today on IBPS Official Website. All such candidates who have appeared in the IBPS SO Prelims Exam can check their result on its official website-ibps.in. Candidates can also download IBPS SO Result 2019 through the link given below:

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2019 Download Link

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has conducted the preliminary examination for SO posts on 28 and 29 December 2019. Exam was conducted at the various exam centers across the nation.

All those candidates who have applied for the IBPS Specialist Officer posts should note that only those candidates will get chance for the Main Exam, who will qualify in the preliminary examination.

Under IBPS SO Recruitment 2019 exam, board will fill multiple vacancies of Specialist Officer including Agricultural Field Officer, IT Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Law Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari and Marketing Officer in the different banks. The selection for these posts will be based on three-phased process including Prelims, Mains & Interview.

The IBPS SO Mains 2019 exam is scheduled on 25 January 2020.

How to Check: Candidates can check their IBPS SO Prelims Result 2019 following these processes, once it is published.

Visit on the official site of IBPS-ibps.in.

You will have to click on IBPS SO Prelims Result 2019 link available on the home page.

After that, enter your login credentials on the place provided and you will get your result.

Check the result and download it for your future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for latest updates regarding the IBPS SO Recruitment Process. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.