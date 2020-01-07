Download IBPS Clerk Main Admit Card 2019-20 @ibps.in, IBPS Clerk Mains Exam on 19 Jan

IBPS has uploaded the admit card of Clerk Mains Exam , today i.e. on 07 January 2020, on its official website. Candidates who are appearing in the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam on 19 January 2020 i.e. on Sunday can download IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card from IBPS Website www.ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card Download Link is available in this article. Candidates, who are qualified in IBPS Clerk Pre Exam, can download IBPS Clerk Mains Call Letter by providing their Registration No or Roll No and Password or DOB upto 19 Jan.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card Download

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam will have 190 questions on General/ Financial Awareness (50 questions of 50 marks), General English (40 questions of 40 marks), Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude (50 questions of 60 marks) and Quantitative Aptitude (50 questions of 50 marks). The total time allotted to complete the test is 160 minutes. 0.25 of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

How to Download IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2019-20 ?

Go to the IBPS Clerk official website www.ibps.in On the home page you will find a link ‘Click here to Download Online Main Exam Call Letter for CRP Clerks-IX’ Enter your details & captcha for verification and login into your account Download IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2019

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is conducting the mains exam for the recruitment of 12705 post of Clerk (CRP CLERKS-IX for Vacancies of 2020-21). Marks obtained in the mains exam will be considered for IBPS Clerk Final Selection.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Examwase held on 07, 08, 14 and 21 December 2019 at various centres across India and the result was announced on 02 Jan.