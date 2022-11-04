IBPS PO Score Card 2022 (Out) @ibps.in: Check Score Card Here

IBPS PO Score Card 2022 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel on ibps.in. Check IBPS PO Marks Here.

IBPS PO Score Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has announced the marks of the prelims exam conducted for Probationary Officers (PO) on its official website i.e. ibps.in. IBPS PO Score Card Link will be available on or before 26 November 2022. Candidates whether qualified or not qualified in the exam can check IBPS PO Marks from the website of the bank or they have the option to click on the IBPS PO Score Card Link given below.

IBPS PO Score Card Download Link

The bank conducted the IBPS PO Exam on 16 October 2022 and the result was declared on 02 November 2022.

What is IBPS PO Mains Exam 2022

Shortlisted candidates will be called for the main exam. IBOS PO Mains Exam will be conducted on 26 November 2022. The admit cards for the same shall be issued shortly.

How to Download IBPS PO Score Card 2022 ?

Go to the website of IBPS and click on ‘Click here to View Your Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-PO/MTs-XII’ Provide the details such as ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ Download IBPS PO Marks 2022 Take a print out of the homepage

IBPS has published the notification for the recruitment of 6932 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainees (MT) in the various banks in India through the IBPS CRP PO/ MT-XII 2023-24.